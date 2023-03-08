 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, March 8: Former Saints receiver signs with Denver Broncos

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Dallas Cowboys v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints sign veteran safety Ugo Amadi - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have signed former Seattle Seahawks safety Ugo Amadi.

Saints 2023 schedule: Complete list of opponents for New Orleans Saints in 2023 - Sportskeeda

A look at every Saints opponent for 2023.

Assessing Whether Derek Carr Makes The Saints Super Bowl Contenders - Sports Illustrated

Answering whether or not the addition of Derek Carr makes the Saints conteders for the Super Bowl.

What they’re saying nationally about the Saints signing Derek Carr - WWLTV

A collection of headlines all about the Saints signing Derek Carr.

Saints’ Tyrann Mathieu reacts to Ravens using franchise tag on Lamar Jackson: ‘Feel some kind of way about it’ - FOX News

Tyrann Mathieu took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Lamar Jackson’s treatment by the Baltimore Ravens.

Sean Payton brings his former Saints receiver with him to Broncos - Clutch Points

The Denver Broncos have signed former Saints receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey,

The Saints Have Moved Up In Latest Odds To Win NFC - The Cold Wire

The addition of Derek Carr greatly improved the Saints’ current Super Bowl odds for 2023.

