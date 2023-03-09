Year in Review: Erik McCoy

After signing a contract extension just before the 2022 NFL season kicked off, Erik McCoy had proven to become a valuable asset to the New Orleans Saints for the duration of his rookie contract. This past season when healthy, McCoy once again came through once again and was a force on the Saints offensive line.

McCoy started 13 games for the team in 2022, despite missing 4 games in the middle of the season, McCoy posted a respectable PFF grade of 61.2 and allowing just 1 sack along with 5 penalties.

This was McCoy’s roughest season so far when you consider the injuries and overall, the sluggish offensive play at times, however the Saints still averaged well over 100 yards a game and finished in the top half in most major rushing statistics still. Getting McCoy along with the rest of the offensive line healthy should only had push this Saints offense forward in 2023.

Erik McCoy absolutely destroyed Logan Hall



pic.twitter.com/Wao0AjX9Hx — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) September 23, 2022

