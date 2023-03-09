Fleur-de-Links, March 9: Saints Hall of Famer shares his thoughts on Derek Carr signing

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints Hall of Fame to host 30th annual Celebrity Golf Tournament and Fan “Open House” - New Orleans Saints
The Saints have announced their annual Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Tournament and the return of the Saints Fan “Open House.”
David Carr on Brother Derek Signing Saints Contract: They Made Him Feel ‘Wanted’ - Bleacher Report
Derek Carr’s brother shares why Carr signed with the Saints over other teams.
HYPE: Welcome to New Orleans Derek Carr - New Orleans Saints
A hype video to welcome Derek Carr to the New Orleans Saints.
Ex-Saints RB Deuce McAllister reacts to team’s Derek Carr addition - Yahoo! Entertainment
Saints Hall of Famer Deuce McAllister speaks on Derek Carr’s signing with the Saints.
Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Ugo Amadi - New Orleans Saints
A brief profile on recent Saints signee Ugo Amadi.
Report: Jameis Winston a ‘Likely’ Cut by Saints After Rumored Derek Carr Contract - Bleacher Report
Jameis Winston is reportedly likely to be cut by the Saints following the signing of Derek Carr.
Stephen Harrell’s story | 2022 New Orleans Saints Fan of the Year Part 1 - New Orleans Saints
The first part of a series following the 2022 Saints Fan of the Year.
"Can't wait to get right to work!! Let's Geaux!!!" ⚜️ - Derek Carr#Saints pic.twitter.com/e8NgBcwmkP— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 8, 2023
Mickey Loomis: “We are excited to welcome Derek Carr to the New Orleans Saints. Derek’s experience, leadership and skillset will be an asset to our offense.”— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 6, 2023
Here’s Tulane RB Tyjae Spears at today’s NFL Combine. He says playing for the #Saints would be a “dream come true.” pic.twitter.com/ProyQ6QeRS— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) March 4, 2023
