Saints and Michael Thomas making progress toward contract extension, per report

The New Orleans Saints and WR Michael Thomas are making progress toward contract extension, per Nick Underhill. The deal is not done, but the two sides are working to keep him in New Orleans.

There has been progress recently in conversations between the Saints and Mike Thomas on a contract extension, according to sources. Not done yet, but talks are productive. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 9, 2023

It would benefit each side to keep this relationship going. Adding QB Derek Carr makes this situation a lot different for Thomas, for the first time in a couple seasons he would have stability and elite play from that position. Saints need a possession catch receiving option and when healthy, Thomas is the best in the game at that.

Thomas’ agent probably has sniffed around the league to see what his value would be to other teams. It would make the most sense for both to agree to an extension that has some protections for the Saints but also has some intensives that Thomas could hit.

We will see if the Saints and Thomas can get this deal done, the hope and goal is to keep Thomas a Saint. All good news so far in terms of contract talks.

