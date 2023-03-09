Saints awarded a 7th-Round compensatory pick

The New Orleans Saints have been granted a 7th-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft. This will give them 8 picks in the upcoming draft. It was also key for the Saints to ultimately get Derek Carr without having to trade any picks. The Saints now have a full draft of picks, added their franchise QB and are looking to keep Michael Thomas and others.
Comp picks! pic.twitter.com/nINYhpmY6Y— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2023
Updated New Orleans Saints 2023 Draft Picks:
- Round 1, Pick 29 (from DEN via MIA and SF)
- Round 2, Pick 40 overall
- Round 3, Pick 71 overall
- Round 4, Pick 115 overall
- Round 5, Pick 148 overall
- Round 5, Pick 167 overall
- Round 7, Pick 229 overall
- Round 7, Pick 257 overall (Compensatory)
