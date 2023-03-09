Saints awarded a 7th-Round compensatory pick

The New Orleans Saints have been granted a 7th-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft. This will give them 8 picks in the upcoming draft. It was also key for the Saints to ultimately get Derek Carr without having to trade any picks. The Saints now have a full draft of picks, added their franchise QB and are looking to keep Michael Thomas and others.

Updated New Orleans Saints 2023 Draft Picks:

Round 1, Pick 29 (from DEN via MIA and SF)

Round 2, Pick 40 overall

Round 3, Pick 71 overall

Round 4, Pick 115 overall

Round 5, Pick 148 overall

Round 5, Pick 167 overall

Round 7, Pick 229 overall

Round 7, Pick 257 overall (Compensatory)

