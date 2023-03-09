 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints awarded a 7th-Round compensatory pick

Saints receive pick 257, giving them 8 total picks.

The New Orleans Saints have been granted a 7th-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft. This will give them 8 picks in the upcoming draft. It was also key for the Saints to ultimately get Derek Carr without having to trade any picks. The Saints now have a full draft of picks, added their franchise QB and are looking to keep Michael Thomas and others.

Updated New Orleans Saints 2023 Draft Picks:

  • Round 1, Pick 29 (from DEN via MIA and SF)
  • Round 2, Pick 40 overall
  • Round 3, Pick 71 overall
  • Round 4, Pick 115 overall
  • Round 5, Pick 148 overall
  • Round 5, Pick 167 overall
  • Round 7, Pick 229 overall
  • Round 7, Pick 257 overall (Compensatory)

