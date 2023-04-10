All-time Saints draft

With draft fever infecting every facet of the NFL right now, we decided to hold our own draft of sorts at CSC, only picking among every player who’s ever been a part of the New Orleans Saints. To keep things interesting and to truly find some deep cuts, we decided to look at an entire player's career for the purpose of this draft, not just their time with the Saints. This means that players like Champ Bailey and Brandon Marshall were fair game. The Saints most recent official all-time team was their 50th anniversary team released in 2016 which identified the top 50 players in franchise history. Here our four “GMs” each drafted a 22-man starting lineup and a 3-man special teams resulting in 100 former Saints being selected. Which team do you think would come out on top?

1. Alec Salas:

Offense: (Round/Pick)

QB - Drew Brees 1.1

HB - Deuce McAllister 5.1

HB/WR - Pierre Thomas 15.1

WR - Joe Horn 6.4

WR - Dez Bryant 8.4

TE - Jimmy Graham 3.1

OT - Terron Armstead 4.4

OG - Carl Nicks 7.1

C - Brian de la Puente 19.1

OG - Ben Grubbs 13.1

OT - Stan Brock 22.4

Defense:

DE - Will Smith 9.1

DT - Shaun Rogers 12.4

DT/DE - Nick Fairley 17.1

DE/OLB - Wayne Martin 14.4

MLB - Jon Vilma 2.4

MLB/OLB - Pete Werner 18.4

CB/S - Delvin Breaux 20.4

CB - Jabari Greer 11.1

FS - Marcus Williams 10.4

SS - Sammy Knight 16.4

CB - Patrick Robinson 21.1

Special Teams:

K - John Kasey 24.4

P - Steve Weatherford 25.1

KR/PR - Courtney Roby 23.1

2. Hayden Klinkhamer:

Offense:

QB - Archie Manning 3.2

HB - Adrian Peterson 1.2

HB/WR - Reggie Bush 9.2

WR - Michael Thomas 5.2

WR - Lance Moore 15.2

TE - Jeremy Shockey 13.2

OT - Jermon Bushrod 7.2

OG - Kyle Turley 18.3

C - LeCharles Bently 10.3

OG - Erik McCoy 19.2

OT - Zach Strief 4.3

Defense:

DE - Charles Grant 21.2

DT - La’Roi Glover 8.3

DT/DE - Frank Warren 14.3

DE/OLB - Scott Shanle 20.2

MLB - Demario Davis 2.3

OLB - Pat Swilling 6.3

CB/S - PJ Williams 25.2

CB - Mike McKenzie 11.2

FS - Kenny Vaccaro 16.3

SS - Darren Sharper 12.3

CB - Fred Thomas 17.2

Special Teams:

K - Garrett Hartley 22.3

P - Blake Gilikin 24.3

KR/PR - Ted Ginn, Jr. 23.2

3. Lucas Loffredo:

Offense:

QB - Derek Carr 10.2

HB - Earl Campbell 5.3

HB/FB - Jim Taylor 24.2

WR - Brandon Marshall 7.3

WR - Brandin Cooks 9.3

TE - Jared Cook 17.3

OT - Willie Roaf 3.3

OG - Jahri Evans 4.2

C - Olin Kreutz 20.2

OG - Andrus Peat 23.3

OT - Jon Stinchcomb 21.3

Defense:

DE - Trey Hendrickson 15.3

DT - Kevin Williams 12.2

DT/DE - Akiem Hicks 16.2

DE/OLB - Junior Galette 19.3

MLB - Sam Mills 2.2

MLB/OLB - Vaughn Johnson 6.2

CB/S - Chris Harris, Jr. 18.2

CB - Tracy Porter 13.3

FS - Malcolm Jenkins 11.3

SS - Roman Harper 14.2

CB - Champ Bailey 1.3

Special Teams:

K - John Carney 25.3

P - Thomas Morstead 22.2

KR/PR - Darren Sproles 8.2

4. Hayden Reel:

Offense:

QB - Ken Stabler 3.4

HB - Alvin Kamara 4.1

HB - Mark Ingram 10.1

WR - Marques Colston 6.1

WR - Chris Olave 11.4

TE - Taysom Hill 24.1

OT - Jammal Brown 17.4

OG - Larry Warford 12.1

C - Max Ungar 9.4

OG - Jake Kupp 19.4

OT - Ryan Ramczyk 5.4

Defense:

DE - Cam Jordan 1.4

DT - Sheldon Rankins 20.1

DE - Rob Ninkovich 14.1

OLB - Rickey Jackson 2.1

OLB - Kiko Alonso 15.4

MLB - Jack Del Rio 16.1

OLB - Scott Fujita 23.4

CB - Marshon Lattimore 7.4

FS - Tyrann Mathieu 8.1

SS - Chauncey Gardner-Johnson 18.1

CB - Dave Waymer 13.4

Special Teams:

K - Morten Anderson 21.4

P - Tommy Barnhardt 25.4

KR/PR - Michael Lewis 22.1

Poll Which team do you think is the best? Team 1 - Alec Salas

Team 2 - Hayden Klinkhamer

Team 3 - Lucas Loffredo

Team 4 - Hayden Reel vote view results 85% Team 1 - Alec Salas (12 votes)

0% Team 2 - Hayden Klinkhamer (0 votes)

0% Team 3 - Lucas Loffredo (0 votes)

14% Team 4 - Hayden Reel (2 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

