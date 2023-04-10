Fleur-de-Links, April 10: Saints’ draft QB in mock draft

New Orleans Saints News:
Cephus Johnson and TyKeem Doss stand out at Saints Pro Day - Canal Street Chronicles
Southeastern QB Cephus Johnson and Southern Miss OL TyKeem Doss were two standouts at Saints Pro Day.
Saints continue to build roster beyond Carr, Thomas heading into draft - ESPN
A look at the Saints’ current roster needs.
NFL players rarely want to begin as special-teamers. Andrew Dowell found his footing there. - NOLA
Andrew Dowell speaks on his role with the Saints.
202 NFL Mock Draft: Five QBs in Round 1 as Saints nab Hendon Hooker; Raiders trade up for Anthony Richardson - CBS Sports
In CBS Sports’ latest mock draft, the Saitns used their first round pick on Hendon Hooker.
Will the Saints trade down in this year’s NFL draft? Our writers aren’t banking on it. - NOLA
NOLA writers Terrin Waack, Luke Johnson, Rod Walker, and Jeff Duncan share their thoughts on if the Saints will trade down in the 2023 draft.
Biggest Draft Need For Every NFC South Team - Last Word on Sports
Last Word on Sports’ David Latham says that defensive lineman is the biggest need for the Saints.
Saints come away from this 3-round mock draft with impact players on the defensive line - NOLA
In NOLA’s latest mock draft using Pro Football Network’s draft simulator, the Saints go with Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey with their first pick, use their second pick on Georgia Tech DE Keion White, and pick UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet with their third pick.
Happy #Easter Saints fans ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/zo7grC3F43— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 9, 2023
REMINDER: Follow the link to make your guess on this year's #Saints season schedule... if you're right, you could win $20,000!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 10, 2023
https://t.co/gS8qsEhMix
#Saints | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/TX7Q2pKBJU
Taysom Hill has scored 32 total touchdowns throughout his career with the #Saints.— Michael Balko (@MichaelBalkoJr) April 10, 2023
The Saints are 19-4 when he scores. pic.twitter.com/I5Hg9m96xs
