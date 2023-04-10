Fleur-de-Links, April 10: Saints’ draft QB in mock draft

Southeastern QB Cephus Johnson and Southern Miss OL TyKeem Doss were two standouts at Saints Pro Day.

A look at the Saints’ current roster needs.

Andrew Dowell speaks on his role with the Saints.

In CBS Sports’ latest mock draft, the Saitns used their first round pick on Hendon Hooker.

NOLA writers Terrin Waack, Luke Johnson, Rod Walker, and Jeff Duncan share their thoughts on if the Saints will trade down in the 2023 draft.

Last Word on Sports’ David Latham says that defensive lineman is the biggest need for the Saints.

In NOLA’s latest mock draft using Pro Football Network’s draft simulator, the Saints go with Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey with their first pick, use their second pick on Georgia Tech DE Keion White, and pick UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet with their third pick.

