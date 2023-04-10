 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, April 10: Saints’ draft QB in mock draft

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Missouri v Tennessee Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Cephus Johnson and TyKeem Doss stand out at Saints Pro Day - Canal Street Chronicles

Southeastern QB Cephus Johnson and Southern Miss OL TyKeem Doss were two standouts at Saints Pro Day.

Saints continue to build roster beyond Carr, Thomas heading into draft - ESPN

A look at the Saints’ current roster needs.

NFL players rarely want to begin as special-teamers. Andrew Dowell found his footing there. - NOLA

Andrew Dowell speaks on his role with the Saints.

202 NFL Mock Draft: Five QBs in Round 1 as Saints nab Hendon Hooker; Raiders trade up for Anthony Richardson - CBS Sports

In CBS Sports’ latest mock draft, the Saitns used their first round pick on Hendon Hooker.

Will the Saints trade down in this year’s NFL draft? Our writers aren’t banking on it. - NOLA

NOLA writers Terrin Waack, Luke Johnson, Rod Walker, and Jeff Duncan share their thoughts on if the Saints will trade down in the 2023 draft.

Biggest Draft Need For Every NFC South Team - Last Word on Sports

Last Word on Sports’ David Latham says that defensive lineman is the biggest need for the Saints.

Saints come away from this 3-round mock draft with impact players on the defensive line - NOLA

In NOLA’s latest mock draft using Pro Football Network’s draft simulator, the Saints go with Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey with their first pick, use their second pick on Georgia Tech DE Keion White, and pick UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet with their third pick.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...