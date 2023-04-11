Prospect Analysis: SMU WR Rashee Rice

The NFL Draft is fast approaching. The Saints have been doing their due diligence, interviewing dozens of prospects. Most of the buzz goes around the first round of the NFL Draft. However, there is still a ton of talent in the later rounds. A really intriguing player is SMU WR Rashee Rice.

Measuring in at 6’1” and 204 lbs. at the combine, Rice is a physical receiver that can make ridiculous contested catches. Rice has a vertical of 41”, which makes him such a deep threat on deep balls. He is able to leap in the air in front of defenders and pull down some ridiculous catches.

WHAT A CATCH, RASHEE RICE pic.twitter.com/q0MiQL9h1z — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 18, 2022

Overall, Rice is a great athlete. He earned a RAS score of 9.52. He also produced at a high-level this past season, hauling in 96 receptions, 1355 receiving yards, and 10 TDs. He also possesses some excellent after-the-catch ability. He was able to create extra yards multiple times on film with his speed and footwork.

He does have some areas where he needs to improve. Rice can get locked up relatively easily at times. This is especially apparent when he’s facing press coverage. SMU really didn’t allow him to showcase his route-running ability. He ran a majority of the same routes, and as a result, his route tree is subpar.

Because of this, the New Orleans Saints could be an exciting landing sport for Rice. The team has a ton of great route runners. Michael Thomas could serve as a great mentor for the SMU product. They’re both physical WRs and could really help grow Rice into the route runner he needs to be.

Overall, Rice is likely a round 2-3 pick. His athleticism and contested catch ability make him an appealing prospect. However, his route running and inconsistencies hold him back from being a first-round pick.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.