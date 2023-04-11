2023 free agency fantasy football losers and movers

Winning Fantasy Football leagues is very difficult. Keeping up with player moves will help fantasy football managers stay ahead of the competition. This can be difficult though with 32 teams in free agency all making moves. Do not worry though, Canal Street Chronicles is here to help you stay one step ahead of your competition. Player movement can mean that some players will be better situated for fantasy success while others are in worse situations. These are the fantasy football losers and movers after the main 2023 free agency period.

Fantasy football losers and movers

The Buffalo Bills have been searching for a running back the past several seasons. They never trusted Devin Singletary as shown by their crowded backfield. Singletary has moved on and the Bills signed former Patriot Damien Harris. Harris was a good back when called upon for the Patriots and now will have the opportunity to prove himself in Buffalo. Another running back who has to prove himself is Ronald Jones. Jones was nearly non-existent last season with the Kansas City Chiefs, appearing in just two games. Jones has now signed with the Dallas Cowboys though, who cut Ezekiel Elliot this off-season. The Cowboys let a hobbled Elliot rush the ball over 200 times last season. The only season Jones had near this many carries, he rushed for over five yards per carry and scored seven touchdowns. If Jones gets this much volume, he will reward fantasy owners.

Another off-season, another team added to the ever-growing list of stops for Brandin Cooks. For fantasy managers though, this next stop is a massive upgrade to Cooks’ value. He goes from the inept Houston Texans to the already good Dallas Cowboys offense. Dak Prescott is an established NFL quarterback, and now he has both Cooks and CeeDee Lamb as weapons which boosts all three players’ value. Quarterback upgrades immediately increase wide receiver stock. Similarly, Chris Olave should get a bump with the New Orleans Saints recent signing of Derek Carr. Andy Dalton was decent last season but Carr presents a much higher ceiling. Olave had a great season even with Dalton though, going for over 1,000 yards. Olave’s outlook with the signing of Carr is likely to skyrocket up fantasy draft boards.

Poll Who would you prefer on your fantasy team next season? Brandin Cooks

Chris Olave vote view results 0% Brandin Cooks (0 votes)

0% Chris Olave (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Fantasy players losing value

One of last season’s highest touchdown scorers will unfortunately lose fantasy value this season. Jamaal Williams has exited the Detroit Lions for the Saints. The Saints have often split their backfield and that should continue this season, no matter the outcome of Alvin Kamara’s off-field issues. A whopping 14 of Jamaal Williams’ touchdowns last season were within the five-yard line. Williams also carried the ball over 250 times last season, production numbers that are unlikely to be replicated with the Saints. D’Onta Foreman is in a similar scenario. Foreman had the most carries of his NFL career last season as the featured runner most of the season with the Carolina Panthers. He now goes to the Chicago Bears who will split the carries between Foreman and incumbent Khalil Herbert. Both will be good plug-ins, but neither will be every week starter next season.

When last season ended, it really seemed as if Christian Watson was going to be a breakout player going into the 2023 season. Watson scored seven touchdowns in his last eight games with Aaron Rodgers last season. Unfortunately for Watson, it appears that Rodgers is on his way out the door. It is highly unlikely that Watson is going to do much more with Jordan Love under center. Likewise, Juju Smith-Schuster is unlikely to have another good season. No need to overcomplicate this one. Smith-Schuster had over 100 targets from Patrick Mahomes in 2022 and now he will be catching passes from Mac Jones. Downgrade both receivers.

Tight ends still mean something in fantasy

Finding a tight end not named Travis Kelce might be the most difficult thing in fantasy football. If a longshot tight end hits though, it can mean fantasy titles. Two decent tight end options changed teams this off-season that have impacted their value. Dalton Schultz is going from the high-powered Dallas Cowboys offense to whatever they are doing with the Texans. Sell Schultz. Mike Gesicki, however, is going to an offense that has been searching for a tight end the past several years. Gesicki was used sparingly with the Miami Dolphins due to the many weapons on that team, but he has signed with the New England Patriots now. When called upon, Gesicki has been known to deliver. As long as he is not relied upon to properly griddy, Gesicki gets an upgrade in his fantasy value which was almost non-existent at the end of last season.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel