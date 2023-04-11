Saints to host 1st annual Draft Crawfish Cook-Off

The New Orleans Saints have announced that on Saturday, April 29th, they will host the 1st annual Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-Off. Six local vendors will bring their best boiling skills to the cook-off with fans and Saints legends determining the winner.

There will also be appearances by past and present Saints players, live music from Mixed Nuts, interactive games for kids of all ages and live coverage of all of the Saints draft picks!

The event starts at 11 am and tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for kids and will include crawfish tasting from the cook-off competitors, as well as jambalaya and hot dogs. All proceeds from the cook-off will benefit the Autism Society of Greater New Orleans, Autism Speaks, Kulture City, Raphael Village and SOAR.

Tickets are available for purchase at 2023 Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-Off Tickets in Metairie (Ochsner Sports Performance Center) - April, 04/29/23 at 11:00am | SeatGeek

