Fleur-de-Links, April 11: Two former Saints make PFF’s All-Undrafted Team since 2006

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Chicago Bears

New Orleans Saints News:

What position will the Saints draft first? There’s a heavy favorite according to the odds. - NOLA

According to betting odds, defensive line is the heavy favorite for the first position the Saints will draft in the 2023 NFL draft.

Two Saints fan-favorites made the cut for PFF’s All-Undrafted Team since 2006 - Yahoo! Sports

Pierre Thomas and Jabari Greer were named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Undrafted team since 2006.

New Orleans Saints + Chevron Team Up to Support Covington HS Football - My New Orleans

The Saints teamed with Chevron to hold an athletic training camp for a high school in Covington, Louisiana.

With The First Pick Podcast NFL Mock Draft: No. 29 New Orleans Saints - CBS Sports

Rick Spielman on the With the First Pick Podcast predicts that the Saints will draft LSU defensive end B.J. Ojulari.

NFL Mock Draft Simulator: Saints Strengthen the Defensive Line at No. 29 - Saints News Network

Using the Pro Football Focus draft simulator, the Saints used their first pick on Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

Darnell Wright Visits Saints, Bears, Packers, Bills; Several More Planned - Pro Football Rumors

Offensive tackl Darnell Wright is set to visit with the Saints.

2023 NFL Strength Of Schedule, Regular Season - Sharp Football Analysis

According to the staff of Sharp Football Analysis, the Saints have the easiest schedule in 2023.

