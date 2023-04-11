Fleur-de-Links, April 11: Two former Saints make PFF’s All-Undrafted Team since 2006

New Orleans Saints News:
What position will the Saints draft first? There’s a heavy favorite according to the odds. - NOLA
According to betting odds, defensive line is the heavy favorite for the first position the Saints will draft in the 2023 NFL draft.
Two Saints fan-favorites made the cut for PFF’s All-Undrafted Team since 2006 - Yahoo! Sports
Pierre Thomas and Jabari Greer were named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Undrafted team since 2006.
New Orleans Saints + Chevron Team Up to Support Covington HS Football - My New Orleans
The Saints teamed with Chevron to hold an athletic training camp for a high school in Covington, Louisiana.
With The First Pick Podcast NFL Mock Draft: No. 29 New Orleans Saints - CBS Sports
Rick Spielman on the With the First Pick Podcast predicts that the Saints will draft LSU defensive end B.J. Ojulari.
NFL Mock Draft Simulator: Saints Strengthen the Defensive Line at No. 29 - Saints News Network
Using the Pro Football Focus draft simulator, the Saints used their first pick on Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith.
Darnell Wright Visits Saints, Bears, Packers, Bills; Several More Planned - Pro Football Rumors
Offensive tackl Darnell Wright is set to visit with the Saints.
2023 NFL Strength Of Schedule, Regular Season - Sharp Football Analysis
According to the staff of Sharp Football Analysis, the Saints have the easiest schedule in 2023.
Johnathan Abram. Boom. #Saints | @JohnathanAbram1— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 10, 2023
(h/t @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/GXPHD02hKX
#Saints draft history: A review of our 2018 selections ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 11, 2023
Northwestern DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, who ran an amazing 4.49 40 time at 6'2, 282 pounds, is set to work out for the #Saints and visit the #Seahawks, per @KPRC2— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 10, 2023
Abe already visited the #Bears, #Bucs, #Falcons and met with the #Lions and #Rams pic.twitter.com/J6XhUae4HJ
Loading comments...