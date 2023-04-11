Fleur-de-Links, April 11: Two former Saints make PFF’s All-Undrafted Team since 2006

According to betting odds, defensive line is the heavy favorite for the first position the Saints will draft in the 2023 NFL draft.

Pierre Thomas and Jabari Greer were named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Undrafted team since 2006.

The Saints teamed with Chevron to hold an athletic training camp for a high school in Covington, Louisiana.

Rick Spielman on the With the First Pick Podcast predicts that the Saints will draft LSU defensive end B.J. Ojulari.

Using the Pro Football Focus draft simulator, the Saints used their first pick on Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

Offensive tackl Darnell Wright is set to visit with the Saints.

According to the staff of Sharp Football Analysis, the Saints have the easiest schedule in 2023.

#Saints draft history: A review of our 2018 selections ⚜️ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 11, 2023