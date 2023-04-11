Saints meet with Ole Miss RB Zach Evans

The New Orleans Saints have met with former Ole Miss running back Zach Evans per reports.

Evans played sparingly for two seasons at TCU due to injuries but then transferred to Ole Miss last year, where he was dynamic for Coach Lane Kiffin. Evans rushed for 936 yards and 9 touchdowns on just 144 attempts, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. He is widely expected to be one of the first 5 running backs taken in the NFL Draft. As the Saints look to shore up their running back depth with an AK suspension looming, Evans is a big-time name to keep an eye out for as Saints fans. His game would fit perfectly next to AK and would allow the Saints to keep both guys fresh, which has proven to be when the Saints offense is at its best.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel