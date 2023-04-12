What is something about the Saints that nobody really understands?

The New Orleans Saints and the Who Dat Nation truly have a special bond. The Saints have repeatedly uplifted a community and provided a much-needed distraction during some of the darkest times the area has faced. Time and time again, the Saints have continued to prove their commitment to New Orleans not only by investing their money but their time to local charities, schools and organizations in the city and most importantly, in its people. In return, Saints fans have supported the team for through thick and thin for over 55 years. Because for them, it really is about so much more than just about football.

So today, we’re asking our readers to tell us what is something about our team that nobody really understands?

Let us know in the comments below.

