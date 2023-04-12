New Orleans Saints conducted private workouts with two UCLA players

The New Orleans Saints have worked out UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet and UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, per report.

#Saints conducted private workout with @UCLAFootball All-American and All-Pac-12 running back Zach Charbonnet, per a league source. Charbonnet (6-foot-1, 222 pounds, 4.53 speed, 37 vertical) rushed for 1,359 yards,14 touchdowns last season, catching 37 passes for 321 yards @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 11, 2023

Charbonnet is coming off a phenomenal season where he was one of the most efficient HBs in college football. He had 1,359 rushing yards on only 195 attempts. His 7 YPC ranked 7th in college football.

Thompson-Robinson is coming off a solid season where he threw for 3,154 passing yards, 27 TDs, 10 INTs, and an 82.1 QBR.

