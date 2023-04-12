 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Orleans Saints conducted private workouts with two UCLA players

The Saints have worked out Zach Charbonnet and Dorian Thompson-Robinson

By Jonny_Camer
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Pittsburgh v UCLA Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have worked out UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet and UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, per report.

Charbonnet is coming off a phenomenal season where he was one of the most efficient HBs in college football. He had 1,359 rushing yards on only 195 attempts. His 7 YPC ranked 7th in college football.

Thompson-Robinson is coming off a solid season where he threw for 3,154 passing yards, 27 TDs, 10 INTs, and an 82.1 QBR.

