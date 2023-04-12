Fleur-de-Links, April 12: Saints announce first annual crawfish cook-off

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints to host 1st annual Draft Crawfish Cook-Off - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have announced the date of their 1st annual Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-Off.
Darin Gantt on Saints Podcast | April 11, 2023 - New Orleans Saints
Panthers writer Darin Gantt appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints podcast.
What Are the Odds of the New Orleans Saints Making the Super Bowl? - 710 KEEL
The Saints are currently at +3000 for their odds to make the Super Bowl.
What Are Kenny McIntosh’s 4 Best NFL Team Fits? - The Draft Network
The Saints are named as a best fit for Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Mark Ingram Decision News - The Spun
Mark Ingram recently said in an interview that he has “more juice in the tank.”
Why history says the Saints’ second-round pick might be their best value in this draft - NOLA
A look at previous second-round draft picks for the Saints.
Saints meet with Ole Miss RB Zach Evans - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly mete with Ole Miss running back Zach Evans.
Just because... DEUCEEEEEEEEEE ️ pic.twitter.com/mOpbJ0YGm8— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 11, 2023
#Saints draft history: A review of our 2019 selections ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 11, 2023
The draft is a little over 2 weeks away! On Day 3 of Draft, we'll be hosting our #Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-Off⚜️ We need ALL the crawfish tasting expert fans showing out!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 11, 2023
Get your tickets here https://t.co/PYxqYpUl7H@CoxComm pic.twitter.com/PxLsXuyDh6
Loading comments...