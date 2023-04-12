 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, April 12: Saints announce first annual crawfish cook-off

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
NFL: SEP 11 Saints at Falcons

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints to host 1st annual Draft Crawfish Cook-Off - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have announced the date of their 1st annual Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-Off.

Darin Gantt on Saints Podcast | April 11, 2023 - New Orleans Saints

Panthers writer Darin Gantt appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints podcast.

What Are the Odds of the New Orleans Saints Making the Super Bowl? - 710 KEEL

The Saints are currently at +3000 for their odds to make the Super Bowl.

What Are Kenny McIntosh’s 4 Best NFL Team Fits? - The Draft Network

The Saints are named as a best fit for Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh.

Look: NFL World Reacts To Mark Ingram Decision News - The Spun

Mark Ingram recently said in an interview that he has “more juice in the tank.”

Why history says the Saints’ second-round pick might be their best value in this draft - NOLA

A look at previous second-round draft picks for the Saints.

Saints meet with Ole Miss RB Zach Evans - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have reportedly mete with Ole Miss running back Zach Evans.

