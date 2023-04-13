Michigan DT Mazi Smith has met with Saints, per report

The New Orleans Saints have been linked to Michigan DT Mazi Smith for quite some time. Today it was confirmed by Ian Rappoport that Smith and the team had a meeting.

#Michigan DL Mazi Smith is on a Top 30 visit today with the #Bills today, source said. He's had over 20 meetings or visits with teams, including the #Chiefs and #Steelers meeting with him at Michigan. Among others: #Bears, #Eagles, #Cowboys, #AZCardinals, and #Saints. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2023

The Saints have an obvious need for the DT position. The 21-year-old is an athletic DT that excels at stuffing the run. The Saints are in need of more pass rush, but it won’t hurt to add another run stuffer.

