Michigan DT Mazi Smith has met with Saints, per report

Smith could fill a need on the DL for the Saints.

By Jonny_Camer
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Texas Christian at Michigan Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints have been linked to Michigan DT Mazi Smith for quite some time. Today it was confirmed by Ian Rappoport that Smith and the team had a meeting.

The Saints have an obvious need for the DT position. The 21-year-old is an athletic DT that excels at stuffing the run. The Saints are in need of more pass rush, but it won’t hurt to add another run stuffer.

