Fleur-de-Links, April 13: Saints draft quarterback in mock draft

UCLA players running back Zach Charbonnet and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson have worked out with the Saints.

Cameron Jordan Tweeted about wanting to retire as a member of the Saints. (Tweet below)

A breakdown of every Saints pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

In the AP’s latest mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick on Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

In Sports Illustrated’s FanNation mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick on quarterback Hendon Hooker.

The Saints are reportedly interested in LSU defensive back Jay Ward.

A look at every first-round draft pick the Saints have made since 2017.

Saints legend @MarquesColston is Running Errands in the Community, presented by @Bridgestone.



Colston and @MikeNabors visit Ochsner Sports Performance Center for orientation at Colston's One Dream Academy.



Colston started the academy because he knows educating the next…

