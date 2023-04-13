Fleur-de-Links, April 13: Saints draft quarterback in mock draft

New Orleans Saints News:
New Orleans Saints conducted private workouts with two UCLA players - Canal Street Chronicles
UCLA players running back Zach Charbonnet and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson have worked out with the Saints.
Cam Jordan Reiterates Desire to Retire a Saint - Saints News Network
Cameron Jordan Tweeted about wanting to retire as a member of the Saints. (Tweet below)
Saints draft picks 2023: Full list of New Orleans’ selections for every round - Pro Football Talk
A breakdown of every Saints pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
AP mock NFL draft: Saints take Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith in 1st round - WGNO
In the AP’s latest mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick on Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith.
Saints Draft QB Hendon Hooker in Sports Illustrated FanNation NFL Mock - Saints News Network
In Sports Illustrated’s FanNation mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick on quarterback Hendon Hooker.
Saints Interested In Intriguing Defensive Back Prospect - Yardbreaker
The Saints are reportedly interested in LSU defensive back Jay Ward.
Saints First-Round Draft Pick History Since 2017 - Saints News Network
A look at every first-round draft pick the Saints have made since 2017.
Saints legend @MarquesColston is Running Errands in the Community, presented by @Bridgestone.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 12, 2023
Colston and @MikeNabors visit Ochsner Sports Performance Center for orientation at Colston’s One Dream Academy.
Colston started the academy because he knows educating the next… pic.twitter.com/owjGL5zMTX
Or I retire in back and gold with mutual understanding lol but I rather play hella more yrs in black and gold and rise out with a black and gold Super Bowl or 2 in the next few yrs. Let’s gooooo!!!! https://t.co/yfz4QSOjMN— Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) April 10, 2023
#Saints on the list for one of the top DTs in this year’s draft. https://t.co/T7ndoylZk4— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) April 12, 2023
Loading comments...