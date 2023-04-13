 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, April 13: Saints draft quarterback in mock draft

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints conducted private workouts with two UCLA players - Canal Street Chronicles

UCLA players running back Zach Charbonnet and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson have worked out with the Saints.

Cam Jordan Reiterates Desire to Retire a Saint - Saints News Network

Cameron Jordan Tweeted about wanting to retire as a member of the Saints. (Tweet below)

Saints draft picks 2023: Full list of New Orleans’ selections for every round - Pro Football Talk

A breakdown of every Saints pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

AP mock NFL draft: Saints take Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith in 1st round - WGNO

In the AP’s latest mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick on Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

Saints Draft QB Hendon Hooker in Sports Illustrated FanNation NFL Mock - Saints News Network

In Sports Illustrated’s FanNation mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick on quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Saints Interested In Intriguing Defensive Back Prospect - Yardbreaker

The Saints are reportedly interested in LSU defensive back Jay Ward.

Saints First-Round Draft Pick History Since 2017 - Saints News Network

A look at every first-round draft pick the Saints have made since 2017.

