Saints’ wide receiver Rashid Shaheed says he’s training to become ‘bigger, faster, stronger’ in Year 2

Rashid Shaheed was a pleasant surprise for the New Orleans Saints last season, emerging as a playmaker at wide receiver and on special teams late in his rookie campaign.



Shaheed was one of two NFL rookies (Isaiah Pacheco) to gain 500+ yards from scrimmage and 500+ yards on special teams returns last year. He posted an excellent catch rate (82.4%) and converted 18 first downs on 28 receptions. In limited volume, he delivered.

.@Saints @weberstatefb @RashidShaheed SHEED had 7 plays of 30+ in 300 snaps. Explosive speed and just getting started. Also didn’t see him drop a ball. Power to the Free Agents. #whodat #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/9hoFS962ju — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) March 30, 2023

When NFL Total Access reached out to Shaheed for a segment, he agreed - Shaheed shared his reaction to the Saints landing Derek Carr, along with off-season goals.

Shaheed said he’s been working out with Marcus Epps and other NFL players at the EBS Performance and Fitness Gym in Cosa Mesa, Calif., owned by Epps and managed by pro trainer Karif Byrd.

“My body’s been feeling amazing. I’m getting bigger, faster, stronger with him and I’m loving my time out there.”

Shaheed weighed in at 5-foot-10.5 and 185 pounds before the 2022 NFL draft.

Shaheed has a large catch radius and plays bigger than his size. If he can add some muscle mass along with his track speed, his targets (and snaps) should drastically increase. He’d make Michael Thomas’ return more seamless and vice versa.



Watch out for Shaheed to put up real numbers next season.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.