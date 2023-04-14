 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, April 14: Jameis Winston workout video posted to social media

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Michigan DT Mazi Smith has met with Saints, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have reportedly met with Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

Photos: Gayle Benson hosts luncheon for Louisiana Legislative Women’s Caucus - New Orleans Saints

Images from Saints owner Gayle Benson’s Baton Rougue luncheon for the Louisiana Legislative Women’s Caucus.

Saints Select NCAA Sack Leader in Mock Draft - Last Word on Sports

Last Word on Sports’ Mike Kashuba’s latest mock draft has the Saints selecting USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu, the NCAA sack leader in 2022, on day 2.

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Enter Groundbreaking Partnership with EngageRM - Yardbreaker

The Saints have entered into a parntership with EngageRM, a company which focuss on “connecting sports clubs with their fanbase to increase social engagement, brand loyalty, market share, and revenue.”

Watch: Jameis Winston’s Workout Video on Core Stabilization - Saints News Network

A video has been posted to social media showing Jameis Winston working on core stabilization with physical therapist Kevin Wilk.

Greg Auman, D’Marco Jackson on Saints Podcast | April 13, 2023 - New Orleans Saints

FOX Sports NFC South Reporter Greg Auman and Saints linebacker D’Marco Jackson appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.

Saints Could Still Address a Key Need Before Draft - Saints News Network

A look at some defensive end free agents the Saints could add ahead of the NFL draft.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...