Fleur-de-Links, April 14: Jameis Winston workout video posted to social media

New Orleans Saints News:
Michigan DT Mazi Smith has met with Saints, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly met with Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith.
Photos: Gayle Benson hosts luncheon for Louisiana Legislative Women’s Caucus - New Orleans Saints
Images from Saints owner Gayle Benson’s Baton Rougue luncheon for the Louisiana Legislative Women’s Caucus.
Saints Select NCAA Sack Leader in Mock Draft - Last Word on Sports
Last Word on Sports’ Mike Kashuba’s latest mock draft has the Saints selecting USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu, the NCAA sack leader in 2022, on day 2.
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans Enter Groundbreaking Partnership with EngageRM - Yardbreaker
The Saints have entered into a parntership with EngageRM, a company which focuss on “connecting sports clubs with their fanbase to increase social engagement, brand loyalty, market share, and revenue.”
Watch: Jameis Winston’s Workout Video on Core Stabilization - Saints News Network
A video has been posted to social media showing Jameis Winston working on core stabilization with physical therapist Kevin Wilk.
Greg Auman, D’Marco Jackson on Saints Podcast | April 13, 2023 - New Orleans Saints
FOX Sports NFC South Reporter Greg Auman and Saints linebacker D’Marco Jackson appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.
Saints Could Still Address a Key Need Before Draft - Saints News Network
A look at some defensive end free agents the Saints could add ahead of the NFL draft.
Auditions for @saintskrewe are happening tomorrow (April 14-19) and we are READY! Today's the last day to register— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 13, 2023
To register, follow the link here>> https://t.co/f5rfbj50UT pic.twitter.com/LYgFWBRNZQ
We're focusing on Running Backs today in our @NFLFLAG and @NFLPlayFootball instructional videos in the interest of developing fundamental skills!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 13, 2023
All of these videos can also be found on the #Saints site for your convenience: https://t.co/Ju0bjz04C5@Gatorade pic.twitter.com/Q2dnoJYPlf
2 weeks till the Draft! #SaintsDraft | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/e5VkT2PNmA— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 13, 2023
