Fleur-de-Links, April 14: Jameis Winston workout video posted to social media

The Saints have reportedly met with Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

Images from Saints owner Gayle Benson’s Baton Rougue luncheon for the Louisiana Legislative Women’s Caucus.

Last Word on Sports’ Mike Kashuba’s latest mock draft has the Saints selecting USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu, the NCAA sack leader in 2022, on day 2.

The Saints have entered into a parntership with EngageRM, a company which focuss on “connecting sports clubs with their fanbase to increase social engagement, brand loyalty, market share, and revenue.”

A video has been posted to social media showing Jameis Winston working on core stabilization with physical therapist Kevin Wilk.

FOX Sports NFC South Reporter Greg Auman and Saints linebacker D’Marco Jackson appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.

A look at some defensive end free agents the Saints could add ahead of the NFL draft.

