Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

Latest Saints mock drafts:

Put together another three-round Saints mock draft (this time using PFF’s simulator). Came away with one of the draft’s top players at 29 — though I’d understand if it wouldn’t be a popular pick. https://t.co/W8izzPi7a9 — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) April 12, 2023

The mock drafts nailed the Saints picking Chris Olave and Trevor Penning last year. Starting to see a consensus building around Mazi Smith this time. Wonder if it holds over the next two weeks. — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) April 14, 2023

My predictive Saints mock draft on what I think the Saints will do pic.twitter.com/uqMaBatzvr — Chris Olave Stan (@WhoDatContent) April 14, 2023

Saints Pro Day:

Southeastern QB Cephus Johnson and S. Miss OL TyKeem Doss were among those who had good days at the Saints’ local Pro Day today, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 7, 2023

Saints meeting with draft prospects:

#Michigan DL Mazi Smith is on a Top 30 visit today with the #Bills today, source said. He's had over 20 meetings or visits with teams, including the #Chiefs and #Steelers meeting with him at Michigan. Among others: #Bears, #Eagles, #Cowboys, #AZCardinals, and #Saints. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2023

That is all for this week but will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl