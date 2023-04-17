Fleur-de-Links, April 17: Saints safety defends team on Twitter

Mickey Loomis ranked as #14 in Gregg Rosenthal’s GM rankings due to the team’s salary cap situation.

Derek Carr tweeted about his power going out for the first time in New Orleans. (Tweet below)

Skills specialist Luke Neal speaks on working with Saints running back Jamaal Williams.

A look at some of the mock drafts from national experts.

Photos from Day 1 of Saints Cheer Krewe finalist auditions.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, former NFL cornerback Adam Jones criticzed the Saints with false statistics and Tyrann Mathieu defended the team on Twitter. (Tweet below)

In an appearance on NFL Total Access, Rashid Shaheed talks about his goals for his second season with the Saints.

#Saints RB Jamaal Williams getting work in ahead of his first season with the team. Can’t wait to see what he’ll do in black and gold. https://t.co/lZd92bvHRN — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) April 15, 2023

I think people think cause we started out slow and never really got the wins geauxing that we just threw in the towel. Truth is we stayed down & battled our adversity. Next year will be what most of us are use to, that’s winning! https://t.co/4cyhXjnZ3V — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 14, 2023