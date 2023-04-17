 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, April 17: Saints safety defends team on Twitter

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

NFL’s Gregg Rosenthal ranks Saints Mickey Loomis as the league’s 14th best GM - Canal Street Chronicles

Mickey Loomis ranked as #14 in Gregg Rosenthal’s GM rankings due to the team’s salary cap situation.

Saints: Carr tweets about his first power outage in New Orleans - WWLTV

Derek Carr tweeted about his power going out for the first time in New Orleans. (Tweet below)

Saints RB Jamaal Williams focusing on mental processing, pass-catching in offseason training - Saints News Network

Skills specialist Luke Neal speaks on working with Saints running back Jamaal Williams.

Saints in the NFL draft: Here’s a look at some national experts’ latest picks at No. 29 - NOLA

A look at some of the mock drafts from national experts.

Photos: 2023 Saints Cheer Krewe Auditions | Day 1 Finalist Training Camp - New Orleans Saints

Photos from Day 1 of Saints Cheer Krewe finalist auditions.

Saints star responds to disrespectful rant from former NFL veteran - MSN

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, former NFL cornerback Adam Jones criticzed the Saints with false statistics and Tyrann Mathieu defended the team on Twitter. (Tweet below)

Saints’ wide receiver Rashid Shaheed says he’s training to become ‘bigger, faster, stronger’ in Year 2 - Canal Street Chronicles

In an appearance on NFL Total Access, Rashid Shaheed talks about his goals for his second season with the Saints.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...