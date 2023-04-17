Fleur-de-Links, April 17: Saints safety defends team on Twitter

New Orleans Saints News:
NFL’s Gregg Rosenthal ranks Saints Mickey Loomis as the league’s 14th best GM - Canal Street Chronicles
Mickey Loomis ranked as #14 in Gregg Rosenthal’s GM rankings due to the team’s salary cap situation.
Saints: Carr tweets about his first power outage in New Orleans - WWLTV
Derek Carr tweeted about his power going out for the first time in New Orleans. (Tweet below)
Saints RB Jamaal Williams focusing on mental processing, pass-catching in offseason training - Saints News Network
Skills specialist Luke Neal speaks on working with Saints running back Jamaal Williams.
Saints in the NFL draft: Here’s a look at some national experts’ latest picks at No. 29 - NOLA
A look at some of the mock drafts from national experts.
Photos: 2023 Saints Cheer Krewe Auditions | Day 1 Finalist Training Camp - New Orleans Saints
Photos from Day 1 of Saints Cheer Krewe finalist auditions.
Saints star responds to disrespectful rant from former NFL veteran - MSN
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, former NFL cornerback Adam Jones criticzed the Saints with false statistics and Tyrann Mathieu defended the team on Twitter. (Tweet below)
Saints’ wide receiver Rashid Shaheed says he’s training to become ‘bigger, faster, stronger’ in Year 2 - Canal Street Chronicles
In an appearance on NFL Total Access, Rashid Shaheed talks about his goals for his second season with the Saints.
#Saints RB Jamaal Williams getting work in ahead of his first season with the team. Can’t wait to see what he’ll do in black and gold. https://t.co/lZd92bvHRN— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) April 15, 2023
I think people think cause we started out slow and never really got the wins geauxing that we just threw in the towel. Truth is we stayed down & battled our adversity. Next year will be what most of us are use to, that’s winning! https://t.co/4cyhXjnZ3V— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 14, 2023
So... first power outage before I could get our generator hooked up in New Orleans lol anybody want to help?— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 15, 2023
