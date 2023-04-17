Can’t Outlift Mike: Saints WR posts video of heavy deadlift max on Instagram

If deadlifts were an indicator of toe health, Michael Thomas appears to be 100% healthy.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver posted several videos on his Instagram Monday morning deadlifting 530 pounds. Although it’s just some hard nose lifting, it could indicate positive progression in Thomas’ rehabilitation.

Looks like Michael Thomas’s recovery is going well. He just posted a video recently on his IG story dead lifting 530 LBs pic.twitter.com/OYxINtJKQM — NOF (@nofnetwork) April 17, 2023

On March 28, New Orleans Saints’ head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that Thomas “was not 100%” and that the team was taking their time with his rehabilitation.

According to NOF reporter Mike Triplett, Thomas has a physical scheduled for April 21. Not only will this exam have massive implications for his training camp eligibility, it will also allow him to receive his $5 million signing bonus and guarantee his $1.26 million base salary this upcoming season.

Thomas will earn a $5M signing bonus if he passes physical on or about April 21 and a base salary of $1.26M for the 2023 season.



He can earn up to $3.74M in the form of a guaranteed 2024 roster bonus based on games played – plus up to $5M more in performance-based incentives. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) March 21, 2023

In week three of the 2022 season, Thomas sustained a toe dislocation that would sideline him for the rest of the season. The injury appeared to be a minor setback but resulted in a season-ending injury for the seventh-year receiver.

Thomas has recorded 6,121 yards and 35 touchdowns on 526 receptions with the Saints. He currently holds the NFL record for most receptions in one season (149) which he broke in 2019.

Shortly after Thomas’ Instagram video, the receiver posted screenshots of a supposed NFL representative informing him that he is subject to PES urine test.

They really don’t want to see you winning Mike @Cantguardmike pic.twitter.com/iwx57Sq1I7 — Brenden Ertle (@BrendenErtle) April 17, 2023

