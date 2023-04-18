Prospect Analysis: Florida DT Gervon Dexter

With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, the Saints are getting ready to add new members to the team. The New Orleans Saints are very thin at the DT position, and there aren’t a lot of first-round selections at the DT position. However, the class has some talented players that can be found on day 2 or 3. One of the most intriguing players is the Florida DT Gervon Dexter.

Watch how quickly DT Gervon Dexter recovers and gets back into the play. pic.twitter.com/xLPdilbCXS — Cover 1 (@Cover1) March 22, 2023

Dexter is a freaky athlete for his size. Standing at an imposing 6’6” and 310 lbs, he can fly for his size. This was evident in his 40-yard-dash time, as he ran a 4.88. He’s also a pretty good athlete overall, which earned him an official RAS score of 9.52. This ranked 77th out of 1,584 DTs tested since 1987.

Multiple times on film, you can see Dexter wreaking havoc on opposing QBs. It didn’t always show up on the stat sheet, as he only had 4.5 career sacks. However, Dexter did have a respectable 51 pressures in his 3-year career. Dexter can be an inconsistent pass rusher at times. This is usually due to his lack of pass-rush moves. Dexter is also a very solid run defender.

Florida’s Gervon Dexter is one of the most talented IDLs in the 2023 NFL Draft when he’s on… just sheer explosiveness and power controlling linemen as a run defender and pass rusher.



If he can figure out getting off the ball quicker he’ll be a monster in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/bWDi5CMIEO — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 9, 2023

There are a few downsides to the athletic freak. While he is a great athlete can be relatively slow off the line of scrimmage at times. You’ll also see him get stuffed more often than you’d like. I think this problem will be resolved when he starts working with NFL trainers and puts on even more muscle.

Dexter is a very good player but could be one of the great players in this league with the right coaching. If he’s able to develop some more pass-rush moves and become more consistent, he could be a great part of any defensive line. He shows flashes of dominance and tools you want to see in a DT. Due to his athletic profile and potential, Dexter grades out as a mid-second rounder.

