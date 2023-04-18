 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, April 18: Michael Thomas posts workout video on social media

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Can’t Outlift Mike: Saints WR posts video of heavy deadlift max on Instagram - Canal Street Chronicles

Michael Thomas has posted a video on social media of himself deadlifting 530 lbs.

With the Saints, Pelicans and injuries, it’s been a long 16 months. Here’s the blow-by-blow account. - NOLA

A timeline of Saints injuries dating back to last year.

30th Annual SHOF Celebrity Golf Tournament set for May 15; WGNO/WNOL SHOF Fan Open House returns May 14 - Crescent City Sports

The Saints annual Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Tournament has been set for May 15th.

Saints should trade up to find value in the first round - Canal Street Chronicles

A case for the Saints to trade up in the 2023 NFL draft.

Covington football receives $5,000 grant from the New Orleans Saints, Chevron - NOLA

The New Orleans Saints and Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit partnerted to give $5000 to a Covington school for football.

Falcons sign OL Ethan Greenidge - The Falcoholic

The Atlanta Falcons have signed former Saints offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge.

The Falcons have signed their third former Saints player of the offseason - NOLA

Ethan Greenidge joins Kaden Elliss and David Onyemata as the third former Saints player to join the Atlanta Falcons.

