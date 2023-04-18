Fleur-de-Links, April 18: Michael Thomas posts workout video on social media

New Orleans Saints News:
Can’t Outlift Mike: Saints WR posts video of heavy deadlift max on Instagram - Canal Street Chronicles
Michael Thomas has posted a video on social media of himself deadlifting 530 lbs.
With the Saints, Pelicans and injuries, it’s been a long 16 months. Here’s the blow-by-blow account. - NOLA
A timeline of Saints injuries dating back to last year.
30th Annual SHOF Celebrity Golf Tournament set for May 15; WGNO/WNOL SHOF Fan Open House returns May 14 - Crescent City Sports
The Saints annual Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Tournament has been set for May 15th.
Saints should trade up to find value in the first round - Canal Street Chronicles
A case for the Saints to trade up in the 2023 NFL draft.
Covington football receives $5,000 grant from the New Orleans Saints, Chevron - NOLA
The New Orleans Saints and Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit partnerted to give $5000 to a Covington school for football.
Falcons sign OL Ethan Greenidge - The Falcoholic
The Atlanta Falcons have signed former Saints offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge.
The Falcons have signed their third former Saints player of the offseason - NOLA
Ethan Greenidge joins Kaden Elliss and David Onyemata as the third former Saints player to join the Atlanta Falcons.
Lots of trench work in this week's #MockDraftMonday #Saints | @CoxComm— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 17, 2023
Don't Forget! Click the link below to lock in your guess on this year's #Saints season schedule... if you're right, you could win $20,000!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 17, 2023
https://t.co/gS8qsEhMix #Saints | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/opKvvcCjYz
