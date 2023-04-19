Illinois DB Quan Martin has met with the Saints, per reports

The New Orleans Saints have met with Illinois defensive back Quan Martin, per reports. The Saints have met with two DBs already in their pre-draft process in Joey Porter and Cory Trice. Martin is a versatile defender, playing both safety and nickel in his time at Illinois.

Illinois CB Quan Martin had a top 30 visit with the #Saints, per @rapsheet.

(KirbyLee/USAToday Sports) pic.twitter.com/LyjyQMdjgs — NOF (@nofnetwork) April 18, 2023

Martin, a projected mid-round pick, fits the Saints prototypical DB build. He measured in at 5’11, 192 pounds at the NFL Combine. For reference, Marshon Lattimore is listed at 6’0, 192 pounds and second year corner Alonte Taylor measured in at 6’0, 194 pounds.

Martin is an athletic freak, scoring a 9.29 out of 10 on the Relative Athletic Score. He ran a 4.46 40-yard dash and had a 44-inch vertical - tied for the fourth highest in NFL combine history.

The Saints have good depth in the secondary with Marshon Lattimore, Tyrann Mathieu, Alonte Taylor, Paulson Adebo and Marcus Maye, but in a position group that was riddled with injuries last season, you can never have too many quality DB’s.

