Good Morning Football Mock Draft Surprise: Saints take WR Jonathan Mingo in the first round

GMFB’s Peter Schrager has a, shall we say, interesting opinion on what the New Orleans Saints will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

It’s here. @PSchrags Mock Draft 1.0 is out. Have at it. pic.twitter.com/CgbxSVNXOH — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 18, 2023

Schrager has the Saints taking Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo in the first round. Mingo, a 6’2 220-pound senior, recorded 51 receptions for 861 yards and five touchdowns in his 2022 campaign.

Schrager is not the first to suggest the Saints will take a wide receiver in the first round.

There are several promising names that could be available at pick number 29, such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Zay Flowers, and Jordan Addison. In fact, the team has already met with Smith-Njigba and other prospects that could be available in later rounds, such as Jalin Hyatt and Rakim Jarrett.

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba has a pre-draft visit with the #Saints. Could we see him reunited with Chris Olave? Via @nofnetwork. pic.twitter.com/gK1rkWfcFj — Jonny Camer (@CamerJonny) March 23, 2023

Mingo, however, is widely considered to be a mid-round prospect. And it’s not even close.

Pro Football Focus ranked Mingo as the 148th-best prospect in the NFL draft. More specifically, the nineteenth-best receiver in the draft. NFL Draft Buzz currently predicts Mingo as a fourth-round pick.

We’ve all seen some strange mock drafts this year. But in my opinion, this one just makes no sense.

No disrespect to Mingo - he could certainly be an excellent NFL receiver worthy of a third or fourth-round pick. However, he is not a first-round prospect, especially for a team that has a relatively solid receiving core when healthy.

However, to Mingo’s credit, his draft stock has reportedly risen in recent weeks. Perhaps Mingo will find himself in New Orleans, just probably not in the first round.

Jonathan Mingo is reportedly a name that is “picking up steam” among NFL teams and scouts.



Many scouts believe Mingo could hear his name called as early as the beginning of the second round.



Several coaches and scouts believe Mingo’s stature (6’2”, 220 pounds) resembles that of… pic.twitter.com/27udVYeULT — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) April 10, 2023

