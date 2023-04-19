Fleur-de-Links, April 19: Michael Thomas selected for drug test

New Orleans Saints News:
What Are Luke Musgrave’s 4 Best NFL Team Fits? - The Draft Network
The Saints are named as a top fit for Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave.
DeMarvion Overshown met Jets, Saints, Bills - Fantasy Guru
Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown reportedly had dinner with the Saints.
Saints WR Michael Thomas Randomly Drug Tested After Insane Deadlift Workout Video Goes Viral - Hot 107.9
Michael Thomas was randomly drug tested after his deadlife workout video was posted on social media.
REPORT: Ringo Meets With Multiple First Round Teams - Dawgs Daily
DB Kelee Ringo has recently met with the Saints.
Matt Miller on Saints Podcast | April 18, 2023 - New Orleans Saints
ESPN NFL Draft Analyst and Insider Matt Miller appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.
8 former New Orleans Saints players get second shot with USFL teams - Yahoo! Sports
A look at which former Saints players are currently on USFL teams.
Photos: 2023 Saints Cheer Krewe Auditions | Day 2 Finalist Training Camp - New Orleans Saints
Images from the second day of finalist training camp for the Saints Cheer Krewe.
Very loose look at the reported #Saints Top 30 visits and their projected ranges to be picked. Only 16 of their 30 visits are known, and this is a deliberate simplification, so don't read too deeply into it. pic.twitter.com/1R6rsc1eid— John Sigler (@john_siglerr) April 18, 2023
Will the Saints win more than 9.5 games?— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 17, 2023
The Dot presented by Matt Bowers Auto Group pic.twitter.com/oir3oERbtN
#Illinois CB Quan Martin is on a Top 30 visit with the #Commanders today, source said. That makes 10 total: #Titans, #Saints, #Giants, #Colts, #Seahawks, #Packers, #Bills, #Lions and #Bucs.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 18, 2023
