Fleur-de-Links, April 19: Michael Thomas selected for drug test

The Saints are named as a top fit for Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown reportedly had dinner with the Saints.

Michael Thomas was randomly drug tested after his deadlife workout video was posted on social media.

DB Kelee Ringo has recently met with the Saints.

ESPN NFL Draft Analyst and Insider Matt Miller appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.

A look at which former Saints players are currently on USFL teams.

Images from the second day of finalist training camp for the Saints Cheer Krewe.

Very loose look at the reported #Saints Top 30 visits and their projected ranges to be picked. Only 16 of their 30 visits are known, and this is a deliberate simplification, so don't read too deeply into it. pic.twitter.com/1R6rsc1eid — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) April 18, 2023