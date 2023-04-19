 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, April 19: Michael Thomas selected for drug test

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints News:

What Are Luke Musgrave’s 4 Best NFL Team Fits? - The Draft Network

The Saints are named as a top fit for Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave.

DeMarvion Overshown met Jets, Saints, Bills - Fantasy Guru

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown reportedly had dinner with the Saints.

Saints WR Michael Thomas Randomly Drug Tested After Insane Deadlift Workout Video Goes Viral - Hot 107.9

Michael Thomas was randomly drug tested after his deadlife workout video was posted on social media.

REPORT: Ringo Meets With Multiple First Round Teams - Dawgs Daily

DB Kelee Ringo has recently met with the Saints.

Matt Miller on Saints Podcast | April 18, 2023 - New Orleans Saints

ESPN NFL Draft Analyst and Insider Matt Miller appeared on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.

8 former New Orleans Saints players get second shot with USFL teams - Yahoo! Sports

A look at which former Saints players are currently on USFL teams.

Photos: 2023 Saints Cheer Krewe Auditions | Day 2 Finalist Training Camp - New Orleans Saints

Images from the second day of finalist training camp for the Saints Cheer Krewe.

