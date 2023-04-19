Maryland DB Deonte Banks visits with the Saints, per reports

The New Orleans Saints visit with another DB before the NFL Draft. The 6’0, 197 pound DB from Maryland is a project late first to early second round pick.

Banks is set to meet with 13 teams before the NFL Draft kicks off on April 27th. He is one of the top corners available, and rightfully so. At the combine, he recorded a 4.35 40-yard dash and a 42-inch vertical, earning him a perfect 10 on his Relative Athletic Score. His size and athleticism matches up with other DB prospects we’ve seen the Saints meet with such as Joey Porter Jr. and Quan Martin.

The Saints seem to be doing their due diligence on a handful of CB prospects. With Marshon Lattimore’s injury last season and Paulson Adebo having a down year, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Saints select a corner at some point in the draft.

