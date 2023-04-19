Dorian Thompson-Robinson visiting Saints, per report

One of the most prolific players in college football Dorian Thompson-Robinson is visiting the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday. The UCLA star passed for 3,154 yards with 27 touchdowns, as well as rushing for 646 yards and 12 more touchdowns.

#UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is visiting the #Saints today, source tells @theScore.



DTR was a 2x All Pac-12 pick for the Bruins. NFL teams are intrigued by his ability to move the pocket and versatility as a runner. He ran 4.56 at the Combine. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 19, 2023

The UCLA star is seen as a day 3 selection in the NFL draft, his upside is there, and a team will take him in day 2 or 3 because of that. The Saints value the Relative athletic score chart when it comes to drafting and signing players. DTR is interesting because he is a great athlete and runner but didn’t test well. For comparison, Florida QB Anthony Richardson tested a perfect 10.00 on the RAS.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a QB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 7.71 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 210 out of 911 QB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/saO4DQePfV pic.twitter.com/CPg5CZr8ZY — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 12, 2023

DTR could be a project player for the Saints on Day 3 of the draft. He is great in the pocket and great on the move and escaping pressure. His game is raw so sitting and learning behind Derek Carr and even Taysom Hill could benefit him in his career. A big name to watch for the Saints.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel