Fleur-de-Links, April 20: Drew Brees shares thoughts on Derek Carr as Saints quarterback

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, defensive back Deonte Banks has visited the Saints.

Drew Brees speaks on many topics, including saying that Derek Carr is the right choice for the Saints quarterback.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson visited with the Saints on Tuesday.

Images from day 3 of the finalist training camp for the Saints Cheer Krewe.

Per Ian Rapoport, defensive back Quan Martin has met with the Saints.

Pete Werner speaks on his upcoming 2023 season.

In a mock draft from Good Morning Football, the Saints use their first round pick on wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.

This year marks the first time we've selected at pick 227, so let's take a look at who's been selected 227th over the past decade #Saints | @CoxComm https://t.co/K71EqgK29Z — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 18, 2023

Meet some of your favorite #Saints players during this year's Draft Crawfish Cook-Off! Buying your ticket to attend also gets you vouchers to try all 6 competitors' crawfish, soft drinks, and your choice of a non crawfish food option

https://t.co/PYxqYpUl7H@CoxComm pic.twitter.com/3JEm0RNeKI — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 18, 2023