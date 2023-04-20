Fleur-de-Links, April 20: Drew Brees shares thoughts on Derek Carr as Saints quarterback

New Orleans Saints News:
Maryland DB Deonte Banks visits with the Saints, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
According to a report from Ian Rapoport, defensive back Deonte Banks has visited the Saints.
Drew Brees Interview at Zurich Classic: Saints legend talks Derek Carr, return to NFL?!?!? - WDSU
Drew Brees speaks on many topics, including saying that Derek Carr is the right choice for the Saints quarterback.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson visiting Saints, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson visited with the Saints on Tuesday.
Photos: 2023 Saints Cheer Krewe Auditions | Day 3 Finalist Training Camp - New Orleans Saints
Images from day 3 of the finalist training camp for the Saints Cheer Krewe.
Illinois DB Quan Martin has met with the Saints, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
Per Ian Rapoport, defensive back Quan Martin has met with the Saints.
Pete Werner on extending impactful rookie season | 2023 Zurich Classic - New Orleans Saints
Pete Werner speaks on his upcoming 2023 season.
Good Morning Football Mock Draft Surprise: Saints take WR Jonathan Mingo in the first round - Canal Street Chronicles
In a mock draft from Good Morning Football, the Saints use their first round pick on wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.
This year marks the first time we've selected at pick 227, so let's take a look at who's been selected 227th over the past decade #Saints | @CoxComm https://t.co/K71EqgK29Z— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 18, 2023
Meet some of your favorite #Saints players during this year's Draft Crawfish Cook-Off! Buying your ticket to attend also gets you vouchers to try all 6 competitors' crawfish, soft drinks, and your choice of a non crawfish food option— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 18, 2023
https://t.co/PYxqYpUl7H@CoxComm pic.twitter.com/3JEm0RNeKI
This week's instructional video focuses on Flag Pulling through @NFLFLAG with the help of @nflplayfootball— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 19, 2023
in the interest of developing fundamental skills!
These videos can also be found on the #Saints site for your convenience: https://t.co/Ju0bjz04C5…@gatorade pic.twitter.com/cS8VNvA5XX
