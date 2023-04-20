 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, April 20: Drew Brees shares thoughts on Derek Carr as Saints quarterback

Here are tyour daily New Orleans Saints links

New Orleans Saints News:

Maryland DB Deonte Banks visits with the Saints, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, defensive back Deonte Banks has visited the Saints.

Drew Brees Interview at Zurich Classic: Saints legend talks Derek Carr, return to NFL?!?!? - WDSU

Drew Brees speaks on many topics, including saying that Derek Carr is the right choice for the Saints quarterback.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson visiting Saints, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson visited with the Saints on Tuesday.

Photos: 2023 Saints Cheer Krewe Auditions | Day 3 Finalist Training Camp - New Orleans Saints

Images from day 3 of the finalist training camp for the Saints Cheer Krewe.

Illinois DB Quan Martin has met with the Saints, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

Per Ian Rapoport, defensive back Quan Martin has met with the Saints.

Pete Werner on extending impactful rookie season | 2023 Zurich Classic - New Orleans Saints

Pete Werner speaks on his upcoming 2023 season.

Good Morning Football Mock Draft Surprise: Saints take WR Jonathan Mingo in the first round - Canal Street Chronicles

In a mock draft from Good Morning Football, the Saints use their first round pick on wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.

