Drew Brees shares his thoughts on Derek Carr and the Saints

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is back in New Orleans this week for the Zurich Classic playing with PGA professionals Ryan Palmer and Scott Piercy.

Brees briefly spoke with the media and said that he likes Carr’s game, saying that Carr is more of a seasoned vet than he was when he joined the Saints back in 2006 and that he thinks the change of scenery from the Raiders will do Carr wonders for this upcoming season.

Brees said, “Leaving the situation that he was in and getting a fresh start was going to be a good thing anyway, but he’s stepping into a situation where it’s a great organization. It’s an organization that will do whatever it takes to win and build the pieces around him. Right? That’s been proven.“

Brees added about Carr, “I think it’s a great move for him and the organization. I always had a lot of respect for him. I always thought he was a fairly underrated player, probably didn't get the respect he deserved. Obviously, he was in a tough situation there with the Raiders based on a lot of the things that happened there over the last few years. He kind of caught of the brunt of that, unfairly. I think you shoulder a lot of that burden as a quarterback anyway. So, I think highly of him as a person. He has shown the ability to execute complicated offenses, where a lot is put on the quarterback position, to be able to make checks and to make reads very quickly. He has proven that obviously, a lot of that was Gruden's system with the Raiders and we run a version of that with the west coast. I think he’ll mesh well with Pete Carmichael. I think he got some weapons around him. I am excited Michael Thomas is gonna be back and hopefully healthy, man he deserves that, Look, I think they will be well positioned to make a run at it.”

