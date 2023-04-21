Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

Let’s dive right into what happened this week in New Orleans Saints news and some of the reactions.

Saints meeting with Dorian Thompson-Robinson

#UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is visiting the #Saints today, source tells @theScore.



DTR was a 2x All Pac-12 pick for the Bruins. NFL teams are intrigued by his ability to move the pocket and versatility as a runner. He ran 4.56 at the Combine. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 19, 2023

He is the definition of a dual threat quarterback. Would not be a bad pic later in the rounds. #Saints — Jason Dorsey (@lasportsjason) April 19, 2023

He’s a quality young man and a talent. I hope a team bets on him. I will always be a fan — Elizabeth Devine (@adevinegal) April 13, 2023

Michael Thomas deadlift video

Prepping that mode. Can't wait! — Paul Christen (@P_Christen1) April 17, 2023

90% or more of you in the comments couldn’t even make this weight budge. — Joshua Kimmel (@joshkimmelOUS) April 17, 2023

Just watching this: I’ve done my workout for the day — Sasé ✨ (@SasetheSinger) April 17, 2023

Saints WR Michael Thomas was "randomly" drug tested after posting a video of himself deadlifting 530 pounds this week, and the NFL official account promoted his video too ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Mq9YafBhcF — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 19, 2023

Good Morning Football mock draft

It’s here. @PSchrags Mock Draft 1.0 is out. Have at it. pic.twitter.com/CgbxSVNXOH — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 18, 2023

I like mingo but at 29 that's a huge reach — Austin Schlachter (@AustinS1337) April 18, 2023

Jonathan Mingo at 29 when Kancey would still be on the board??? No way man. #Saints https://t.co/ppv556W7h1 — J-Carr (@FSUallday92) April 18, 2023

That is all for this week, but we will be back next Friday with your reactions to the latest Saints news and information.

