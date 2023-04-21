What has been the Saints best win the past 5 seasons?

Over the course of the past five NFL seasons, the New Orleans Saints boast the league's second-best record, going a combined 54-28 from 2018-2022. During that span, we have seen some incredible performances from the Saints on the field. From winning playoff games, to shutting out Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, to a Thanksgiving blowout of the Philadelphia Eagles, Saints fans have been spoiled with some exciting wins over the past five seasons.

So, our question to you is, what has been your favorite Saints win over the past five seasons?

Let us know in the comments below!

