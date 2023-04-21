3rd time’s the charm? Canal Street Chronicles selects another DE for Saints in the first round

The SB Nation NFL writers’ mock draft has made its way to The Big Easy, and now the New Orleans Saints are on the clock with the 29th pick which they received from the Denver Broncos in the Sean Payton trade earlier this offseason. Just to show you, the readers, how things currently look in our mock draft, here are all of the picks up to now.

Panthers- CJ Stroud Texans- Bryce Young Cardinals- Will Anderson Jr Colts- Anthony Richardson Seahawks -Tyree Wilson Lions- Jalen Carter Raiders- Christian Gonzalez Falcons- Bijan Robinson Bears- Paris Johnson Jr Eagles- Nolan Smith Titans- Jackson Smith- Njigba Texas- Jordan Addison Jets- Peter Skoronski Patriots- Broderick Jones Packers- Myles Murphy Commanders- Devon Witherspoon Steelers- Joey Porter Jr Lions- Darnell Wright Buccaneers- Calijah Kancey Seahawks- Michael Mayer Chargers- Zay Flowers Ravens- Deonte Banks Vikings- Will Levis Jaguars- Brian Branch Giants- Emmanuel Forbes Cowboys- Quentin Johnson Bills- Drew Sanders Bengals- Dalton Kincaid Saints

The Saints have tons of options with the 25th pick in the NFL draft. They could get Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs to help prepare for a possible Alvin Kamara suspension, or nab some pass catchers in Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt or Georgia’s Darnell Washington to help take some pressure off Michael Thomas. However, the obvious need for the Saints right now is defense, and one of the best edge rushers is still on the board.

With the Saints losing Marcus Davenport in free agency and still waiting for Payton Turner to show some consistency, the Saints need to get an impact player opposite of Cam Jordan, Having said that, the New Orleans Saints will select Luke Van Ness, defensive end Iowa with the 29th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

“Van Ness has the arm length and footspeed to dominate off the edge, and I love the versatility that comes with his game. He’s arguably even more effective rushing the passer as a 3-technique.” ESPN’s Todd McShay

Van Ness has tons of potential in this Saints defense, especially when you consider Lukas can play inside with free agent Khalen Saunders. When watching the tape on Van Ness, immediately the first thing that stands out to me is his pure strength and his motor to be all over the field and chase down the ball carriers stands out noticeably.

Running a 4.58 at the NFL combine earlier this year Van Ness has both speed on the edge or pure strength to play inside and handle his own. With only two seasons under his belt playing both positions at Iowa, Lukas could be considered “raw” still, in the sense of lacking the experience right now in recognizing blocking schemes, and his pass rush skillset might be limited. But who better to learn from than a future Hall of Famer and all-time franchise sack leader Cam Jordan?

Oddly enough, when I try to think of a pro comparison for Lukas Van Ness, the answer was right in front of me in former New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson. DraftKings Sportsbook seems to agree with the SB Nation mock draft, as they currently list defensive line/EDGE as the position with the best odds to be selected first by the Saints with those odds sitting at -110. If the Saints can walk away from day one with Van Ness wearing the black and gold, I’d say they come away pretty victorious.

