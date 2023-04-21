 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, April 21: Saints named as good fit for Wisconsin defensive tackle

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Minnesota at Wisconsin Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints receive a favorable offseason grade ahead of 2023 NFL draft - Yahoo! Sports

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox gave the Saints a B- offseason grade.

Media Roundtable on Saints Podcast | April 20, 2023 - New Orleans Saints

Locked on Saints host Ross Jackson, FOX 8 reporter Sean Fazende and NewOrleans.Football reporter Mike Triplett were all guests on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposes two insane first-round trades for the Saints - Yahoo! Sports

ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell’s list of “outlandish trades” for the Saints includes 2 scenarios of the Saints trading up in the draft for either the 14th pick or the 6th.

Photos: Saints join 2023 Zurich Classic - New Orleans Saints

Photos of Wil Lutz, Blake Gillikin, Pete Werner, and Drew Brees at the 2023 Zurich Classic.

What Are Keeanu Benton’s 4 Best NFL Team Fits? - The Draft Network

The Saints are named a top fit for Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton.

Saints 2023 NFL Draft first position odds update: Defensive line still favored, but not as heavily - NOLA

The Saints are still favored to draft a defensive line in the first round pick.

Photos: 2023 Saints Cheer Krewe Auditions | Final Auditions - New Orleans Saints

Photos from the final day of auditions for the 2023 Saints Cheer Krewe.

