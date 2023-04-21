Fleur-de-Links, April 21: Saints named as good fit for Wisconsin defensive tackle

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox gave the Saints a B- offseason grade.

Locked on Saints host Ross Jackson, FOX 8 reporter Sean Fazende and NewOrleans.Football reporter Mike Triplett were all guests on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.

ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell’s list of “outlandish trades” for the Saints includes 2 scenarios of the Saints trading up in the draft for either the 14th pick or the 6th.

Photos of Wil Lutz, Blake Gillikin, Pete Werner, and Drew Brees at the 2023 Zurich Classic.

The Saints are named a top fit for Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton.

The Saints are still favored to draft a defensive line in the first round pick.

Photos from the final day of auditions for the 2023 Saints Cheer Krewe.

During a chalk talk, Juwan Johnson had these wise words for some aspiring female flag football players #Saints | @bridgestone pic.twitter.com/bwcvgKhBnZ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 20, 2023