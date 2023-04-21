Fleur-de-Links, April 21: Saints named as good fit for Wisconsin defensive tackle

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints receive a favorable offseason grade ahead of 2023 NFL draft - Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox gave the Saints a B- offseason grade.
Media Roundtable on Saints Podcast | April 20, 2023 - New Orleans Saints
Locked on Saints host Ross Jackson, FOX 8 reporter Sean Fazende and NewOrleans.Football reporter Mike Triplett were all guests on the most recent episode of the Saints Podcast.
ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposes two insane first-round trades for the Saints - Yahoo! Sports
ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell’s list of “outlandish trades” for the Saints includes 2 scenarios of the Saints trading up in the draft for either the 14th pick or the 6th.
Photos: Saints join 2023 Zurich Classic - New Orleans Saints
Photos of Wil Lutz, Blake Gillikin, Pete Werner, and Drew Brees at the 2023 Zurich Classic.
What Are Keeanu Benton’s 4 Best NFL Team Fits? - The Draft Network
The Saints are named a top fit for Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton.
Saints 2023 NFL Draft first position odds update: Defensive line still favored, but not as heavily - NOLA
The Saints are still favored to draft a defensive line in the first round pick.
Photos: 2023 Saints Cheer Krewe Auditions | Final Auditions - New Orleans Saints
Photos from the final day of auditions for the 2023 Saints Cheer Krewe.
A lot of @juwanplease fans at our @NFLFLAG girls clinic #Saints | @Bridgestone pic.twitter.com/jGbwuZ82zy— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 21, 2023
During a chalk talk, Juwan Johnson had these wise words for some aspiring female flag football players #Saints | @bridgestone pic.twitter.com/bwcvgKhBnZ— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 20, 2023
Saints drafting at #146 for the first time since 1979, some pretty good history at this spot #Saints | @CoxComm https://t.co/2mXB2IYpPq— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 20, 2023
