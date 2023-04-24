Can the Saints make the playoffs in 2023?

The New Orleans Saints have missed the postseason for the last few years since the departure of Drew Brees. Although they have managed to stay in contention, the inconsistencies at core positions have ultimately been their downfall. Although history hasn’t been so kind to the Saints, the future is starting to look brighter as a revamped New Orleans offense is poised to make a legitimate run at a postseason appearance.

Winning the division

The first step for the Saints has to be staying on top of an otherwise inconsistent NFC South. Last season, the division remained in shambles throughout the entirety of the year. While it most likely won’t be as bad this time around, the Saints can still capitalize and win easier games within their division to stay alive in the playoff race. The most legitimate threat to this team will most likely be the Carolina Panthers as they are looking to be competitive this upcoming season rather than rebuild.

Outside of the division

The Saints have somewhat of an easier schedule this year which means they’ll be able to squeak out a few extra wins if they play up to their potential. Both sides of the ball have stars who can make plays when it counts. While Dennis Allen still has something to prove in the head coaching position, he may be able to finally get himself a winning record with the combination of an easier schedule and a revamped offense, sending the Saints back to the postseason.

Realistically speaking, yes, the New Orleans Saints can and will return to the playoffs come January.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.