Fleur-de-Links, April 24: Sean Payton compares Broncos and Saints analytics

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

3rd time’s the charm? Canal Street Chronicles selects another DE for Saints in the first round - Canal Street Chronicles

In Canal Street Chronicles’ most recent mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick on Iowa defensive end Luke Van Ness.

WGNO/WNOL Saints Hall of Fame Open House set for Sunday, May 14 - New Orleans Saints

The WGNO Saints Hall of Fame Open House is set for Sunday, May 14.

Sean Payton on Analytics: Broncos ‘Far Ahead’ of Saints - Mile High Huddle

Sean Payton recently said that the analytics of the Denver Broncos “far ahead” of the Saints.

NFL Draft history: A look back at the 40th pick - New Orleans Saints

A look at the past 10 years worth of 40th picks in the NFL draft.

Mark Evans II On Mentorship of Former Saints Willie Roaf, Terron Armstead - Saints News Network

HBCU All-American Mark Evans II talks about his draft interview with the New Orleans, and mentorship from former Saints offensive linemen.

Every New Orleans Saints fourth-round pick since 2002 - Yahoo! Sports

A look at every Saints fourth-round draft pick since 2002, including Jahri Evans.

Photos: Juwan Johnson hosts NFL Flag Clinic and Chalk Talk - New Orleans Saints

Photos of Juwan Johnson hosted a youth NFL Flag Clinic and Chalk Talk.

