Fleur-de-Links, April 24: Sean Payton compares Broncos and Saints analytics

New Orleans Saints News:
3rd time’s the charm? Canal Street Chronicles selects another DE for Saints in the first round - Canal Street Chronicles
In Canal Street Chronicles’ most recent mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick on Iowa defensive end Luke Van Ness.
WGNO/WNOL Saints Hall of Fame Open House set for Sunday, May 14 - New Orleans Saints
The WGNO Saints Hall of Fame Open House is set for Sunday, May 14.
Sean Payton on Analytics: Broncos ‘Far Ahead’ of Saints - Mile High Huddle
Sean Payton recently said that the analytics of the Denver Broncos “far ahead” of the Saints.
NFL Draft history: A look back at the 40th pick - New Orleans Saints
A look at the past 10 years worth of 40th picks in the NFL draft.
Mark Evans II On Mentorship of Former Saints Willie Roaf, Terron Armstead - Saints News Network
HBCU All-American Mark Evans II talks about his draft interview with the New Orleans, and mentorship from former Saints offensive linemen.
Every New Orleans Saints fourth-round pick since 2002 - Yahoo! Sports
A look at every Saints fourth-round draft pick since 2002, including Jahri Evans.
Photos: Juwan Johnson hosts NFL Flag Clinic and Chalk Talk - New Orleans Saints
Photos of Juwan Johnson hosted a youth NFL Flag Clinic and Chalk Talk.
