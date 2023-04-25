Saints Reacts Survey: What would you like to see the Saints do with the 29th pick?

The NFL Draft is just days away and we want to hear from Saints fans.

What would you like to see the New Orleans Saints do with the 29th pick?

Trade up, back or pick at 29th? SB Nation Reacts wants to know!

Vote in this week’s poll and the results will be published later this week.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/D77KYC/">Please take our survey</a>

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New Orleans Saints fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel