3 trade packages the Saints can come up with on draft night

With the recent report from Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer on the New Orleans Saints interest in moving up in round one, I’ve decided to put together a couple of trade packages that would make a lot of sense for the team. Aside from this report, the Saints have been the most aggressive team in recent memory when it comes to trading up in the draft.

In this piece, I’m going to outline some moves for players that I feel are of great value and/or of great need for this team and hopefully we are able to see one of them on draft night.

Now let’s get to it...

Saints trade up to pick #14 to select Lukas Van Ness, DE Iowa

Saints trade picks 29 & 40

Patriots trade picks 14 & 135

The Saints are in dire need for a defensive end at the moment. With letting Trey Hendrickson walk in free agency and the Marcus Davenport experiment going wrong, the team has to get someone young and capable at defensive end as soon as possible. Cam Jordan isn’t getting any younger and Payton Turner hasn’t shown much of anything. I do not hate the idea of taking as many shots as you can at defensive end until you get it right.

Van Ness fits the exact prototype the Saints are looking for. Although not fully developed, Van Ness has the ability to play both run and pass and has the traits to do it a high level. This is a selection that I would be hoping for if I’m Saints fans.

Saints trade up to pick #23 to select Brian Branch, S Alabama

Saints trade picks 29, 71 & 115

Vikings trade picks 23 & 87

This is a move you probably weren’t expecting but it’s a move that makes a ton of sense if you’re the Saints. The team has again veterans (Tyrann Mathieu & Marcus Maye) at both safety spots and at the nickel position with Bradley Roby. Branch can immediately come in and make an impact at virtually any spot he is put in. His ability to change direction and make plays on the ball would give him an early opportunity to play in the slot day one. The value here seems great for a player of his caliber.

Saints trade up to pick #19 to select Bijan Robinson, RB Alabama

Saints trade picks 29, 71 & 146

Ravens trade pick 19

I know some of you may question this pick due to the Saints current state at the running back position with Alvin Kamara and Jammal Williams. Along with the depth of the running back class this year but the truth is that both of those players are getting older. Sooner or later, they’re going to need a young back to take over that role. Bijan has the size, speed, strength and receiving ability that you want in your starting running back. If he somehow makes it down the board, it would just about be a mistake for the Saints to not consider trading some later picks for a top five player in the draft.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel