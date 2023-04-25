Fleur-de-Links, April 25: Saints reportedly looking into Pittsburgh DT

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints reportedly “digging deep” on Pitt DT Calijah Kancey - Canal Street Chronicles
According to a report, the Saints are looking deeply into Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey.
NFL Mock Draft Simulator 3.0: Predicting the Saints’ 7-round NFL Draft - Saints News Network
Saints News Network worked with Relative Athletic Scores to simulate a mock draft for the Saints.
NFL Draft history: A look back at the 29th pick - New Orleans Saints
A look at some of the players picked at #29 in the past.
Who the CSC staff would like to see the Saints draft - Canal Street Chronicles
Canal Street Chronicles writers name players they would like to see the Saints pick in the draft.
Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2023 Saints mock drafts - updated April 24, 2023 - New Orleans Saints
The latest CBS Sports mock draft has the Saints drafting Mazi Smith.
Saints Draft Outlook: Defensive Tackle - Saints News Network
A look at different defensive tackle players potentially available on each day of the draft.
Saints’ Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets - Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report’s Jake Rill names Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, and Luke Musgrave as players the Saints should target in the draft.
The last time the #Saints had the 40th overall pick, we welcomed the DB out of Indiana, Tracy Porter.#Saints | @CoxComm— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 24, 2023
https://t.co/YuWNBywdiM pic.twitter.com/wgeRHkSPEe
The final #MockDraftMonday before the real thing...— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 24, 2023
Reply with who we should take at 29 and maybe we'll listen.#Saints | @CoxComm
McIntoshi s one of my favorite RBs in this class. Had a top-30 visit with the #Saints.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) April 24, 2023
Insanely good pass protector and can be a reliable receiver from the backfield. https://t.co/66Gig4G5rt
