Fleur-de-Links, April 25: Saints reportedly looking into Pittsburgh DT

According to a report, the Saints are looking deeply into Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey.

Saints News Network worked with Relative Athletic Scores to simulate a mock draft for the Saints.

A look at some of the players picked at #29 in the past.

Canal Street Chronicles writers name players they would like to see the Saints pick in the draft.

The latest CBS Sports mock draft has the Saints drafting Mazi Smith.

A look at different defensive tackle players potentially available on each day of the draft.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Rill names Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, and Luke Musgrave as players the Saints should target in the draft.

The last time the #Saints had the 40th overall pick, we welcomed the DB out of Indiana, Tracy Porter.#Saints | @CoxComm



https://t.co/YuWNBywdiM pic.twitter.com/wgeRHkSPEe — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 24, 2023

The final #MockDraftMonday before the real thing...



Reply with who we should take at 29 and maybe we'll listen.#Saints | @CoxComm — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 24, 2023