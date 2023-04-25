 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, April 25: Saints reportedly looking into Pittsburgh DT

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Pitt at Virginia Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints reportedly “digging deep” on Pitt DT Calijah Kancey - Canal Street Chronicles

According to a report, the Saints are looking deeply into Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey.

NFL Mock Draft Simulator 3.0: Predicting the Saints’ 7-round NFL Draft - Saints News Network

Saints News Network worked with Relative Athletic Scores to simulate a mock draft for the Saints.

NFL Draft history: A look back at the 29th pick - New Orleans Saints

A look at some of the players picked at #29 in the past.

Who the CSC staff would like to see the Saints draft - Canal Street Chronicles

Canal Street Chronicles writers name players they would like to see the Saints pick in the draft.

Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2023 Saints mock drafts - updated April 24, 2023 - New Orleans Saints

The latest CBS Sports mock draft has the Saints drafting Mazi Smith.

Saints Draft Outlook: Defensive Tackle - Saints News Network

A look at different defensive tackle players potentially available on each day of the draft.

Saints’ Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets - Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report’s Jake Rill names Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, and Luke Musgrave as players the Saints should target in the draft.

