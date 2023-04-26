Fleur-de-Links, April 26: Saints legend receives degree

New Orleans Saints News:
Ron Cook: Rickey Jackson set to receive another top honor — a degree from Pitt - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Saints legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson received his social sciences degree from Pittsburgh.
United Healthcare and N.O. Saints partner together making NOLA healthier for the youth - WGNO
The Martin Behrman Charter School received a “Get Fit Zone” from a United Healthcare and Saints partnership.
Photos: Saints players, UnitedHealthcare bring Fit Zone to Martin Behrman Charter School - New Orleans Saints
Photos from the Saints teamup with UnitedHealthcare at the Martin Behrman Charter School.
New Orleans Saints draft record at pick No. 40 overall - Yahoo! Sports
A look at every player the Saints have drafted at #40.
Saints Will Pick a Defensive Lineman in the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated
Defensive lineman is still the heavy favorite for the player the Saints will draft in the first round.
Last 11 players drafted with the No. 40 overall pick - Yahoo! Sports
A look at which players have been drafted at #40 in the last 11 years.
A look at every New Orleans Saints draft pick since 2013 — and who’s still on the roster - NOLA
Looking back at previous Saints draft picks from the past 10 years.
2 days till the Draft!#SaintsDraft | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/G5PaFucPRA— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 25, 2023
On this day in #SaintsDraft history:— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 25, 2023
The #Saints drafted @KennyVaccaro in the 2013 NFL Draft
The #Saints drafted @MalcolmJenkins in the 2009 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/stbHwEVxUH
Here are the @FDSportsbook odds for the position of the #Saints first drafted player. Defensive lineman the heavy favorite. pic.twitter.com/DSdBdFbQZQ— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) April 25, 2023
Loading comments...