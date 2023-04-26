Fleur-de-Links, April 26: Saints legend receives degree

Saints legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson received his social sciences degree from Pittsburgh.

The Martin Behrman Charter School received a “Get Fit Zone” from a United Healthcare and Saints partnership.

Photos from the Saints teamup with UnitedHealthcare at the Martin Behrman Charter School.

A look at every player the Saints have drafted at #40.

Defensive lineman is still the heavy favorite for the player the Saints will draft in the first round.

A look at which players have been drafted at #40 in the last 11 years.

Looking back at previous Saints draft picks from the past 10 years.

On this day in #SaintsDraft history:



The #Saints drafted @KennyVaccaro in the 2013 NFL Draft



The #Saints drafted @MalcolmJenkins in the 2009 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/stbHwEVxUH — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 25, 2023