Fleur-de-Links, April 26: Saints legend receives degree

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers

New Orleans Saints News:

Ron Cook: Rickey Jackson set to receive another top honor — a degree from Pitt - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Saints legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson received his social sciences degree from Pittsburgh.

United Healthcare and N.O. Saints partner together making NOLA healthier for the youth - WGNO

The Martin Behrman Charter School received a “Get Fit Zone” from a United Healthcare and Saints partnership.

Photos: Saints players, UnitedHealthcare bring Fit Zone to Martin Behrman Charter School - New Orleans Saints

Photos from the Saints teamup with UnitedHealthcare at the Martin Behrman Charter School.

New Orleans Saints draft record at pick No. 40 overall - Yahoo! Sports

A look at every player the Saints have drafted at #40.

Saints Will Pick a Defensive Lineman in the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated

Defensive lineman is still the heavy favorite for the player the Saints will draft in the first round.

Last 11 players drafted with the No. 40 overall pick - Yahoo! Sports

A look at which players have been drafted at #40 in the last 11 years.

A look at every New Orleans Saints draft pick since 2013 — and who’s still on the roster - NOLA

Looking back at previous Saints draft picks from the past 10 years.

