Canal Street Chronicles: Draft Bold Predictions

With the NFL draft just hours away, anything can happen so we asked the CSC staff for their thoughts on what we might see the New Orleans Saints do in this year’s draft.

Let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s bold draft predictions:

Tina:

Saints don’t pick at 29 and trade up.

Their first 2 picks are both defensive players.

Saints draft both a RB and WR on Day 2.

They make several trades during the draft.

Luke L:

Saints trade up twice in the first two days.

They trade up to the late teens, early twenties for an edge rusher in R1

They move up a few spots in R2 to select RB Jahmyr Gibbs/DT Mazi Smith/LB Drew Sanders

Luke H:

Saints trade out of the first round with the Rams, receive picks 36 and 69.

Draft two D-lineman, Mazi Smith and BJ Ojulari/Felix Anudike-Uzomah at 36 and 40.

Trade up in the 3rd/4th to secure Tulane RB Tyjae Spears or Roschon Johnson.

Carson:

Saints draft a DT (Most likely Calijah Kancey) in the first round.

Saints draft a running back in the fourth round.

Saints draft a QB late in the draft, most likely Clayton Tune (Houston) or Aidan O’Connell (Purdue)

Jonny:

Saints will take a WR in the first three rounds.

Saints will take players with 9 or above RAS scores in the first 4 rounds.

The team will not take a HB.

Matt:

Saints will draft an EDGE in the first two rounds.

The team will take a TE at some point.

Look for the Saints to make a trade during the weekend.

Hayden R:

Saints take no offensive players in the first three rounds.

Saints trade up for a corner in the first round.

Saints draft 0 quarterbacks.

