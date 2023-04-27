Why Marques Colston is the best draft pick in Saints history

In our most recent poll, we asked fans who was the best draft pick in New Orleans Saints history and why.

Who was the Saints best draft pick and why? — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) April 19, 2023

With an overwhelming vote of almost 59% fans said it is Marques Colston so I'm here to tell you why the majority of you were right and Colston gave the Saints the most bang for their buck. Marques was drafted in the 7th round out of Hofstra with the 252nd pick in 2006. Immediately he became one of Drew’s favorite targets catching 70 passes for over 1000 yards and 8 TDs. This led to him being named second in the offensive ROY voting. His second season with Drew would wind up being his best statistically with him having over 1200 yards and 11 TDs on 98 catches. After a slightly down year in his third season due to injuries and uncharacteristic drops, Marques rebounded in the Super Bowl winning 2009 season with again over 1000 yards and 9 TDs. He remained a model of consistency for the next 3 seasons reaching 1000 yards and at least 7 TDs in each season. His last 3 seasons were solid finishing just under 1000 yards in 2013 and 2014 before injuries and age and the arrival of Brandin Cooks led to a somewhat quieter last season of his career. Marques Colston was released after the 2015 season at the age of 32 and later retired, finishing with over 9700 yards and 72 TDs, to go along with 711 catches all of which are still Saints all-time leading records. What is even crazier that in his entire career Marques Colston never made a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team despite being top 10 in receiving categories a few times in his career. He is widely considered one of the greatest players to have never been to a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team and all of this was done as a 7th round draft pick. While Deuce and Rickey where great players in their own right, they were taken in the first and second round respectively, which is Marques Colston should be regarded as the greatest Saints draft pick of all time.

