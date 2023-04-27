NFL Draft 2023: Night 1 open thread

The New Orleans Saints are set to begin another important draft weekend tonight. They are slotted to pick at number 29 as of this moment and we will see if they stand pat, move ahead, or fall back with their first-round pick. This, of course, all adds to the drama that is the NFL Draft. Hopefully the Saints start this draft with a fantastic pick tonight.
Here is the information on how to watch tonight’s first round:
2023 NFL Draft
First Round - Thursday, April 27th
Start Time - 5:00pm PST / 7:00pm CST / 8:00pm EST
ESPN
Host - Mike Greenberg
Analysts - Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, and Mel Kiper, Jr.
Reports - Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen
Interviews - Suzy Kolber
Online Streaming and Mobile - watchespn.com, ESPN App, and FUBO TV
NFL Network
Host - Rich Eisen
Analysts - Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, and David Shaw
Reports - Kurt Warner, Joel Klatt, and Ian Rapoport
Interviews - Melissa Stark
Online Streaming and Mobile - NFL.com and NFL App
ABC
Set 1 Host - Rece Davis
Set 1 Analysts - Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Todd McShay
Set 2 Host - Sam Ponder
Set 2 Analysts - Robert Griffin III and Pete Thamel
Online Streaming and Mobile - abc.go.com and ABC App
ESPN Radio
Host - Chris Carlin
Analysts - Mike Tannenbaum, Chris Canty, and Ian Fitzsimmons
Let's enjoy the tension, anger, elation, agony, euphoria, shock, hilarity, and all other emotions that go along with the NFL Draft!
