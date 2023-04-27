Saints Reacts Survey Results: What should the Saints do with the 29th pick?

On Tuesday, we posted an SB Nation Reacts survey asking fans what should the New Orleans Saints due with the 29th pick? The overwhelming majority of voters said they think the Saints should pick at 29. Now, no one know what Mickey Loomis and company will do tonight but judging from his pre-draft press conference yesterday, many are speculating that they will try to move up. Thankfully, we only have just a few more hours until we find out.

