Fleur-de-Links, April 27: Saints star posts mock draft

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Saints 2023 NFL Mock Draft - Canal Street Chronicles

In Canal Street Chronicles’ final mock draft ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, the Saints use their first round pick on Lukas Van Ness.

Saints: Cam Jordan’s Mock Draft - Saints News Network

Cameron Jordan posted his mock draft on social media, which has the Saints trading down in the first round and using their first round pick on Calijah Kancey.

Recap: Cornerstone STEM rally at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center - New Orleans Saints

A look at the New Orleans Saints and Cornerstone STEM rally for elementary school children.

Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints open to trading up in the NFL Draft - BR Proud

In a pre-draft press conference, Mickey Loomis alluded to the idea that the Saints could trade up in the draft.

New Orleans Saints announce sellout for 2023 Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off competition presented by COX - New Orleans Saints

The 2023 Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off set for April 29th is sold out.

Final New Orleans Saints Seven-Round Mock Draft - Last Word on Sports

In Last Word on Sports’ final mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick on Calijah Kancey.

NFL Draft: Las Vegas Odds On Saints First Pick - Saints News Network

Oddsmakers still have the Saints using their first round pick on a defensive lineman.

