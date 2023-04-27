Fleur-de-Links, April 27: Saints star posts mock draft

In Canal Street Chronicles’ final mock draft ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, the Saints use their first round pick on Lukas Van Ness.

Cameron Jordan posted his mock draft on social media, which has the Saints trading down in the first round and using their first round pick on Calijah Kancey.

A look at the New Orleans Saints and Cornerstone STEM rally for elementary school children.

In a pre-draft press conference, Mickey Loomis alluded to the idea that the Saints could trade up in the draft.

The 2023 Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off set for April 29th is sold out.

In Last Word on Sports’ final mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick on Calijah Kancey.

Oddsmakers still have the Saints using their first round pick on a defensive lineman.

Mickey Loomis says the Saints have already made a decision on whether or not to pick up Cesar Ruiz’s 5th-year option. He’s not going to disclose what that decision is as of today. — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) April 26, 2023