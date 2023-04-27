Fleur-de-Links, April 27: Saints star posts mock draft

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints 2023 NFL Mock Draft - Canal Street Chronicles
In Canal Street Chronicles’ final mock draft ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, the Saints use their first round pick on Lukas Van Ness.
Saints: Cam Jordan’s Mock Draft - Saints News Network
Cameron Jordan posted his mock draft on social media, which has the Saints trading down in the first round and using their first round pick on Calijah Kancey.
Recap: Cornerstone STEM rally at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center - New Orleans Saints
A look at the New Orleans Saints and Cornerstone STEM rally for elementary school children.
Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints open to trading up in the NFL Draft - BR Proud
In a pre-draft press conference, Mickey Loomis alluded to the idea that the Saints could trade up in the draft.
New Orleans Saints announce sellout for 2023 Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off competition presented by COX - New Orleans Saints
The 2023 Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off set for April 29th is sold out.
Final New Orleans Saints Seven-Round Mock Draft - Last Word on Sports
In Last Word on Sports’ final mock draft, the Saints use their first round pick on Calijah Kancey.
NFL Draft: Las Vegas Odds On Saints First Pick - Saints News Network
Oddsmakers still have the Saints using their first round pick on a defensive lineman.
Mickey Loomis says the Saints have already made a decision on whether or not to pick up Cesar Ruiz’s 5th-year option. He’s not going to disclose what that decision is as of today.— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) April 26, 2023
Watch Live: Mickey Loomis' #Saints Pre-Draft Press Conference ⚜️#SaintsDraft | @Verizon https://t.co/NZhB9dOrNm— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 26, 2023
Just a few days left Follow the link below to make your guess on this year's #Saints season schedule before it's too late... if you're right, you could win $20,000!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 26, 2023
https://t.co/gS8qsEhMix@SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/Ma8uvzEG6A
Loading comments...