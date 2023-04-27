BREAKING NEWS: The New Orleans Saints select DT Bryan Bresee with the 29th overall pick

The long wait is over, and the New Orleans Saints have selected DT Bryan Bresee with the 29th overall pick.

With the 29th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints select DT Bryan Bresee!#SaintsDraft | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/NiDkXkTIwn — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 28, 2023

Bryan Bresee, 6’5 1/2”, 298 lb. DT has amazing physical attributes. Bresee Benches 435 lbs. and deadlifts 585 lbs. However, Bresee can absolutely fly for his size. He ran a 4.86 40-yard dash and had a 10-yard split of 1.71.

Bresee can line up all over the defensive line with his rare combination of size and speed. He could play a variety of roles for the Saints.

The newest member of the New Orleans Saints will look to have an immediate impact on the team.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.