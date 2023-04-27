Saints NFL Draft Results 2023: New Orleans selects Bryan Bresee

The New Orleans Saints have made their first-round selection.

With the 29th pick, New Orleans selected Bryan Bresee, the defensive tackle out of Clemson.

With the 29th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints select DT Bryan Bresee!#SaintsDraft | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/NiDkXkTIwn — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 28, 2023

Bresee strived at Clemson as a former #1 recruit coming out of high school. In his first year at Clemson, he was named to the Freshman All-American team after racking up 23 tackles and four sacks.

He only played four games in 2021, getting 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Even in four games, he was named an All-Conference selection in the ACC. During his junior season, he had to deal with the tragic passing of his sister Ella, who passed away from an aggressive form of cancer. He played the 2022 season in her honor, getting 15 tackles and 3.5 sacks in what would be his final season of college football.

The Saints had opportunities to move up and get guys like Lukas Van Ness, Calijah Kancey, or Mazi Smith, but they found someone they really like in Bryan Bresee. Measuring at 6’5” and 300 lbs, he’s a guy that can instantly make an impact in a new-look defensive line for the Saints.

Bryan Bresee is a New Orleans Saint!!! pic.twitter.com/q086pO33IS — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) April 28, 2023

What will be intriguing to see is what the Saints do in the second and third round tomorrow now that New Orleans held on to all of their picks.

