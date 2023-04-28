Social media reactions: Saints Draft Day 1

Day 1 of the NFL Draft is over and New Orleans Saints selected DT Bryan Bresee from Clemson with the 29th pick in the 1st round.

Let’s dive right into some the fans reactions:

Welcome to the Who Dat Nation @bryan_bresee — ⚜️⚜️Frank Randazzo⚜️⚜️ (@FrankTheRat) April 28, 2023

I think Bryan Bresee is a solid pick considering the Saints’ D-line needed some improvement and I’m hoping he’ll be a contributing factor. Overall, I’m glad we addressed it. Let’s Geaux! ⚜️ #WHODAT⚜️ #GEAUXSAINTS⚜️ #SaintsDraft #NFLDraft — ⚜️ ☘️ yz - Saint Derek ☘️ ⚜️ (@CantGuardAriana) April 28, 2023

Can't speak for everyone, but I like the pick. Bresee is absurdly talented - former No. 1 recruit. Injury concerns are there, don't get me wrong, but he fits a position of need and could very well blossom into a game-changer. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) April 28, 2023

Welcoming @bryan_bresee to the @Saints whether our team is 1-15 or SB champs the colors of the #WhoDatNation don't run or fade. seeing the story of your sister, you have landed in a great place to honor Ella. Can't wait to see you rock the dome this fall. #WhoDat #Ellastrong — Rhonda Moore (@flknittingrl24) April 28, 2023

NFC South #NFLDraft Grades Day 1:



Saints: A+

Panthers: F

Bucs: F

Falcons: F- — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) April 28, 2023

I like it @Saints!!!! Biggest need filled. — Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) April 28, 2023

And let’s hear from our newest Saint:

