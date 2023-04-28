NFL Draft 2023: How to watch Rounds 2 & 3

The 2023 NFL Draft continues tonight in Kansas City, Missouri. The New Orleans Saints are currently slated to pick at 40 in the second round and 71 in the third round, but of course that could change depending on any trades.

As usual, ESPN and NFL Network will air the draft simultaneously and this year ABC will continue to also carry the draft with a more story-based focus. ABC will be led by the College GameDay crew to take a look at the Draft from the collegiate perspective as well. All of the on-air personalities that will appear for their respective networks are listed below. Depending on who you like or dislike, you can choose which network you would prefer to watch the draft on.

2023 NFL Draft

Second and Third Rounds - Friday, April 28th

Start Time - 4:00pm PST / 6:00pm CST / 7:00pm EST

ESPN

Host - Mike Greenberg

Analysts - Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, and Mel Kiper, Jr.

Reports - Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen

Interviews - Suzy Kolber

Online Streaming and Mobile - watchespn.com, ESPN App, and FUBO TV

NFL Network

Host - Rich Eisen

Analysts - Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, and Peter Schrager

Reports - Joel Klatt and Ian Rapoport

Interviews - Melissa Stark

Online Streaming and Mobile - NFL.com and NFL App

ABC

Set 1 Host - Rece Davis

Set 1 Analysts - Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Todd McShay

Set 2 Host - Sam Ponder

Set 2 Analysts - Robert Griffin III and Pete Thamel

Online Streaming and Mobile - abc.go.com and ABC App

ESPN Radio

Host - Chris Carlin

Analysts - Mike Tannenbaum, Jordan Reid, and Ian Fitzsimmons

Enjoy the Draft, Who Dat Nation! Here’s to the Saints selecting a stellar draft class! You can check out all of the odds for the draft courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.